Meyers Manx and Bespoke Engineering Bring Spirit of Aviation to Classic Beach Buggy

Meyers Manx, renowned for creating the Manx 2.0 Electric Vehicle and the world's most famous fiberglass car design, has embarked on a strategic partnership with Bespoke Engineering, an Australian engineering firm embracing the spirit of aviation. The collaborative effort has resulted in a pioneering radial engine kit designed specifically for the iconic Meyers Manx beach buggy.

The 2.0-liter radial motion engine, the brainchild of Bespoke's dedicated team, has been the source of considerable excitement among enthusiasts of both classic aircraft and sports cars. Its ability to efficiently power either planes or cars with minor changes illustrates a compelling breakthrough in the industry.

Introducing this radial engine kit also pays homage to the heritage of the Meyers Manx Airways Grumman Albatross. Large classic radial engines like the one that powers the Grumman Albatross inspired Bespoke Engineering to create the Radial Motion engine. Outside of an airshow, it's unusual to hear the signature sound of a radial motor, and the Radial Motion engine keeps this spirit alive while serving as an educational tool to illustrate what once powered some of the earliest trans-oceanic transport aircraft.

Bruce Meyers, the man behind the Meyers Manx beach buggy, left an indelible imprint on the automotive industry in the 1960s. His revolutionary design, built upon a modified VW Beetle platform, inspired a whole new genre of beach buggies. With the introduction of the Radial Motion engine kit, Meyers Manx is poised to disrupt the norm yet again.

Offering unprecedented power while maintaining ease of assembly, the 2.0-liter radial engine incorporates standard LS1 V8 combustion internals and is compatible with a conventional VW Beetle 4-speed gearbox. This intelligent design ensures simple sourcing of spare parts.

The Meyers Manx prototype, equipped with the Radial Motion engine, has surpassed initial testing benchmarks. Given the impressive performance of the engine, customers will have the option to order their Manx Remastered Kit to be tailored for the Radial Motion engine.

The Radial Motion engine, despite its remarkable power output, boasts a low weight and compact form, proving to be an ideal match for the Meyers Manx. It significantly reduces weight at the rear without affecting ground clearance.

The collaboration between Meyers Manx and Radial Motion marks a significant advancement in the legacy of Bruce Meyers. His commitment to innovative, high-performance vehicles—regardless of their power source—continues to guide Meyers Manx. From the Manx 2.0 EV to pioneering technologies like the radial engine kit, Meyers Manx upholds its promise of more "smiles per mile."

