BrainChip and CVEDIA Team to Advance State-of-the-Art Edge AI and Neuromorphic Computing

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, and CVEDIA, a leading provider of AI-based video analytics solutions, have entered into a partnership to advance the state-of-the-art in Edge AI and neuromorphic computing.

The focus of the partnership will be on the integration of the CVEDIA-RT platform for video analytics running on BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic IP. The CVEDIA-RT platform enables rapid creation and development for video analytics for security and surveillance, transportation, ITS, and retail applications. By combining the two technologies, the companies can create and train AI models that are optimized for event-based processing and inference at the edge without relying on cloud connectivity or high-power consumption. This addresses some of the most challenging problems in edge AI, such as perception, cognition, security and privacy.

“We’re excited to partner with BrainChip to bring the benefits of CVEDIA-RT’s analytics to Akida enabled Edge AI devices enabling developers to scale much faster without needing the cloud,” said Arjan Wijnveen, CEO of CVEDIA. “Analyzing and tuning the complete solution at the edge, on the target platform that optimizes the applications and accelerates time to market, propels value added devices and services in AIoT.”

“From object detection to analytics to inference, CVEDIA-RT is a powerful application that simplifies deploying vision AI on hardware,” said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships. “With CVEDIA, we progress on our mission to expand the deployment of AI solutions by enabling developers to rapidly and cost-effectively build and tune to new use cases.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

About CVEDIA

CVEDIA is the first computer vision solutions company to pioneer the use of synthetic data to eliminate both data and deployment bottlenecks in developing and deploying computer vision software. CVEDIA-RT is our AI software stack that comes pre-installed with dozens of video analytics and computer vision solutions. Easy to configure and customize to a variety of use-cases, even if you're not a data scientist or developer, CVEDIA turns video into actionable data in easy to use system integrator-ready applications that are optimized to run on edge devices. For more information visit https://www.cvedia.com/