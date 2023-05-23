DirectWomen Announces 2023 Award Honorees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectWomen, a national nonprofit with a mission to increase the representation of women lawyers on corporate boards since 2007, is pleased to announce its 2023 award honorees. The honorees will be recognized at the Sandra Day O’Connor Board Excellence Award Luncheon on October 6, 2023, in New York City.

The Sandra Day O’Connor Board Excellence Award honors women lawyers who have served with distinction as directors of public companies and exemplify the life of Sandra Day O’Connor, paving new paths for the women who come after her. The 2023 Sandra Day O’Connor Board Excellence Award will be awarded to Teri P. McClure, Former Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Human Resources Officer, UPS; Director, Fluor Corporation, GMS, Inc., JetBlue Airways Corporation, and Lennar Corporation.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Board Diversity Award honors corporations that have served as leaders in the effort to achieve board diversity, as illustrated by the critical mass of women directors on their boards and their strong commitment to diversity in the boardroom. Cardinal Health, Inc. will be presented with the 2023 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Board Diversity Award.

The Distinguished Alumna Award honors a DirectWomen Board Institute Alumna who exemplifies the talents and accomplishments of our Alumnae and has joined at least one large corporate board since completing the Board Institute. The 2023 Distinguished Alumna Award will be presented to Class of 2014 alumna Marie Oh Huber, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary, eBay Inc.; Director, Portland General Electric and Adevinta ASA.

The Mary Ann Jorgenson Board Empowerment Award is presented on special occasion to a lawyer who has advanced the goal of DirectWomen to prepare women attorneys for board service and to increase the number of women on the boards of public companies. The 2023 Mary Ann Jorgenson Board Empowerment Award will be presented to DirectWomen Founder and Former Chair Roberta D. Liebenberg, Senior Partner, Fine, Kaplan, and Black, R.P.C.; Principal, The Red Bee Group LLC.

For more information on DirectWomen’s 2023 Honorees and the 2023 Sandra Day O’Connor Board Excellence Award Luncheon, please visit www.directwomen.org.

About DirectWomen

The mission of DirectWomen is to increase the representation of women lawyers on corporate boards. DirectWomen identifies leading women lawyers who are able to provide the experience, independence, and business judgment required for corporate board effectiveness. Through its various programs, DirectWomen develops and positions women attorney leaders for board service. It also serves as a resource for companies seeking qualified women board candidates. Direct Women is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

