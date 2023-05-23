Ryohin Keikaku Chooses Stibo Systems MDM as Supply Chain Data Platform

AARHUS, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stibo Systems KK (head office: Aarhus, Denmark; Japan office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Hiroyuki Kudo; “Stibo Systems”) announced today that Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (head office: Toshima-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Nobuo Domae; “Ryohin Keikaku”) has chosen to implement Stibo Systems Multidomain Master Data Management platform (“Stibo Systems MDM”).

Ryohin Keikaku has been a pioneer in ESG-focused business management since the launch of the “MUJI” brand in 1980. Through an integrated, socially and environmentally conscious manufacturing process, it has promoted initiatives aimed at realizing a circular economy. Currently, the company is strengthening its supply chain not only to improve its products and service proposals, but also to enhance its business activities and data on a global scale. Ryohin Keikaku has chosen Stibo Systems MDM to revamp, organize, and streamline its diverse master data systems, centered around product data and expanding into raw materials, suppliers and distribution centers.

Stibo Systems is the leading master data management platform provider in the global market. Ryohin Keikaku has selected Stibo Systems based on its cloud-native SaaS product with unparalleled flexibility and scalability and its extensive expertise, cultivated through the implementation of its products at many manufacturing retailers that handle private brands and other products. Furthermore, Stibo Systems’ low-code technologies enable data to be managed easily and, as such, enables Ryohin Keikaku to bring its systems management in house under the leadership of the IT department. This was a key factor in the company’s decision-making process as Ryohin Keikaku aims to become a technology company.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.