Wipro Expands Google Cloud Partnership to Advance Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to bring its advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to clients across the globe.

Wipro will integrate Google Cloud’s full suite of generative AI products and services—including Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, and the Model Garden collection of foundation models—with its own AI intellectual property (IP), business accelerators, and pre-built industry solutions. The expanded partnership will help unlock new value within enterprises and transform how large-scale businesses operate.

As part of the partnership expansion, Wipro will also train 20,000 associates on Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies to help clients realize the full potential of AI and drive secure, AI-led transformations at scale.

“Generative AI offers incredible opportunities ahead,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “Expanding our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to help our clients accelerate the adoption of this technology – safely, securely, and responsibly. We are investing in skills as well as new capabilities in this area, so that Wipro can define and drive our clients’ AI-led transformation. This expanded partnership with Google Cloud is an important step in that direction.”

“Wipro has helped some of the world’s largest companies transform their businesses with our technology, and their investments in our generative AI capabilities has the potential to deliver new levels of innovation for customers,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “Through our expanded partnership, Wipro and Google Cloud will use generative AI to solve some of the biggest challenges businesses are facing today, safely and securely.”

Together with Google Cloud, Wipro will build and deploy new generative AI solutions to help enterprises tackle unique industry challenges, while also improving common enterprise functions such as consumer experiences, marketing, supply chain performance, financial modeling, workforce management, and sustainability.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will build generative AI as a core solution within its extensive set of consulting services, which include digital marketing, customer experience, design thinking, and financial services, as well as within its global innovation labs (Lab45). Additionally, Wipro will leverage its crowdsourcing platform, Topcoder, to build and scale solutions that address client challenges.

Wipro’s AI Centers of Excellence in Bangalore, London, New Jersey, Dallas, and Mountain View will be open to clients looking to explore use cases for generative AI and develop individualized generative AI strategies. Generative AI will also become a core technology within the Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio, helping accelerate cloud strategy and adoption and further advancing Wipro’s support for the Google Cloud Rapid Migration Program (RaMP).

For more than two years, Wipro has been investing in a Generative AI Center of Excellence, conducting research with leading academic institutions, building accelerators and frameworks like WeGA (Wipro Enterprise Generative AI), developing competency through Wipro AI Academy, and executing key pilot programs for clients.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.