Kaiber Comes Out of Beta to Enable Artist Creativity and Community

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaiber.AI, the AI creative lab with more than 2.5 million users, announced today its out of beta release, which includes ​​new features, an upgraded user experience and interface, and infrastructure updates. Made by artists, for artists, the studio behind the music videos of popular artists such as Kid Cudi, Linkin Park, and Mike Shinoda is now sharing their powerful generative AI platform with the world, enabling all types of creators to bring their visions to life.

Founded in November 2022 by Victor Wang, Eric Gao, Jacky Lu, and Christine Zuniga, Kaiber is fully bootstrapped and has grown to more than 2 million users in the hyper-competitive generative AI space in only six months through two key differentiators: open source AI and an iron-clad relationship with its user community. These factors allow the company to move at lightning speed in response to customer service demands, bug fixes, and massive growth, which proved to be especially useful last month when one viral TikTok drove a 2,277% spike in global users.

Counting nearly one-third of its DAU as paid subscribers, today Kaiber responds to increased user demand with the launch of new features and updates:

Storyboard, a Prompt-to-Prompt Creative Storytelling Tool: Storyboard is a prompt-to-prompt editing framework where users can input a series of text or visual prompts which the AI then uses to generate a full video, providing more creative control and an intuitive approach to telling cohesive stories.

Storyboard is a prompt-to-prompt editing framework where users can input a series of text or visual prompts which the AI then uses to generate a full video, providing more creative control and an intuitive approach to telling cohesive stories. The New Kaiber User Experience : Kaiber provides a complete overhaul of its brand, including a new visual identity and refreshed user experience and interface that reflects new features and meets increased user demand.

: Kaiber provides a complete overhaul of its brand, including a new visual identity and refreshed user experience and interface that reflects new features and meets increased user demand. Gallery, the New Kaiber Community : Gallery is a public space where users can showcase their Kaiber-generated videos and aesthetic, upvote other videos, and discover and learn from fellow creators. With more than 95,000 members in Kaiber’s Discord, Gallery stands to foster the Kaiber community even further and help AI beginners improve their prompting skills.

: Gallery is a public space where users can showcase their Kaiber-generated videos and aesthetic, upvote other videos, and discover and learn from fellow creators. With more than 95,000 members in Kaiber’s Discord, Gallery stands to foster the Kaiber community even further and help AI beginners improve their prompting skills. New Subscription Tiers : To provide users with more options and flexibility in how they access and use the platform, Kaiber introduces two new subscription tiers: a $5 “Explorer” option for 300 credits per month, a $30 “Artist” option for 33,333 credits per month in addition to the current $15 “Pro” plan 1,000 credits per month.

: To provide users with more options and flexibility in how they access and use the platform, Kaiber introduces two new subscription tiers: a $5 “Explorer” option for 300 credits per month, a $30 “Artist” option for 33,333 credits per month in addition to the current $15 “Pro” plan 1,000 credits per month. Kaiber Affiliate Program: Kaiber aims to leverage its existing community of loyalists to attract new users through a program that earns them 10% on every subscription sale they refer (for the entire duration the referred customer remains a subscriber).

The new Storyboard and Gallery tools are the latest additions to Kaiber’s creative platform, joining its existing Animation (text-to-video), Audioreactivity, and Transform (video-to-video) features.

“Our artists talked, and we listened. With this release, we can meet artists where they are by providing an improved user experience and new tools that will bring their vision to life,” says CEO Victor Wang. “I am beyond proud of our small but mighty team for the development of a tool that is both powerful enough to support the demand from our users and accessible enough for independent artists across the globe.”

Kaiber was born when the founders were forced to make a swift pivot after the FTX takedown threatened to fold their former web3 music company, Secret Garden. The company gained traction by serving as a tool for independent musicians to develop 7-second looping videos for their Spotify Canvas backgrounds, and in the last six months has grown and evolved to serve more than 2 million artists with a myriad of use cases including concert visuals, music and lyric videos, interactive art installations, social media content, logo animations, and more.

In addition to the Kaiber product, the company also provides a studio technology offering through Kaiber Studios, the AI Research Lab and Creative Studio. By combining advanced tech and creative direction to tell stories in a whole new way, Kaiber Studios has supported artists including Kid Cudi, Linkin Park, and Mike Shinoda with high-quality generative audio and video.

ABOUT KAIBER

Made for artists, by artists, Kaiber is an AI creative lab with a mission to unlock creativity through powerful and intuitive generative audio and video. From creators to musicians, artists at all stages of their career can leverage Kaiber to tell stories in a whole new way through the platform’s free trial, subscriber, and studio offerings. Built to enable creativity, not replace it, Kaiber explores the intersection of artistry and technology, with endless possibilities ahead.