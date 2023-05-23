Ingram Micro Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Inc. announced its status as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) at its Global Cloud and Innovation Summit, which took place last week in Las Vegas. #IngramMicroGCIS23

The achievement elevates Ingram Micro’s position as an AWS distributor recognized globally for accelerating the growth of AWS Partners and independent software vendors (ISVs) by helping these channel partners to better serve their customers and grow their AWS practices.

“Ingram Micro brings tremendous business value, bench strength and market reach to the APN community,” says Duncan Robinson, vice president, growth partnerships, Ingram Micro. “Earning the AWS Premier Tier Partner status brings an even greater confidence to those channel partners who engage Ingram Micro for its AWS-specific expertise and proven execution.”

To achieve AWS Premier Tier Partner status, AWS Partners are required to undergo a stringent approval process that includes accreditations and certifications. Moreover, they must exhibit a substantial commitment to their relationship with AWS and possess extensive knowledge in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners must also maintain a highly skilled team of technical consultants who are trained and certified by AWS and have a proven track record of expertise in project management and professional services.

Ingram Micro maintains more than 300+ AWS Certifications and has earned several AWS Competency and AWS Service Delivery designations in recent years, including the AWS Migration Competency, AWS Cloud Management Tools (CMT) Competency, the AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, and the AWS Config Service Delivery designation.

For more information channel partners can engage their Ingram Micro representative.

