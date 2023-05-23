Synthesis: How Event Streaming Transforms Data Into Organisational Gold

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Understanding the importance of event streaming of data is an invaluable tool for businesses, enabling the creation of personalised customer experiences akin to Netflix's tailored recommendations. When data is siloed and static, it is underutilised, depriving businesses of valuable, real-time insights. With data and event streaming, data is set in motion, extracting maximum 'contextual value'.

Synthesis, an early adopter of Apache Kafka, collaborates with Confluent to map out events within businesses. This mapping helps create personalised customer journeys and enables businesses to understand and capitalise on every event in their system. Apache Kafka correlates and joins events together in real-time, processing multiple concurrent sources of data. This allows businesses to process massive data streams and build real-time AI and redundancy.

“A central nervous system for your organisation will provide the right event data, in the right format, at the right time, for consumption anywhere and at any scale.”, says Darren Bak, Head of Intelligent Data at Synthesis.

Synthesis has a proven track record in building systems that are scalable, reliable, and unlock the value in data within a business. For instance, Synthesis aided the Vitality Group in transitioning to an event streaming platform, improving reliability, scalability, and data ingestion speed.

“Through our arrangement with Synthesis, we were able to very quickly onboard effective engineers who were able to assist us with defining the solution, rolling it out, and optimising the throughput of the solution while still being able to deliver the project on time,” says Nic Mouyis, Senior Development Manager at Vitality Group.

Synthesis has been making its mark in Europe and has setup its European base in the Netherlands to further extend its global footprint.

“Our European base in the Netherlands enables us to further build in-country capability and skills to deliver to a European and UK client base. This brings our clients access to a global talent pool whilst also providing highly competitive pricing options,” says Keith Milner, Executive Head of International Expansion and Strategy at Synthesis.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Synthesis team to provide further value for our customers in the Netherlands,” says Dick Lans, Regional Director for Netherlands at Confluent.

To learn more about how event streaming can transform your business and to delve deeper into Synthesis's experiences and solutions, click here ( https://apo-opa.info/3MOvEiw) to read the full article.

About Synthesis

Synthesis is a true South African success story. Synthesis believes that providing innovative solutions based on emerging technologies will help their clients become globally competitive. Synthesis focuses on banking and financial institutions, retail, media and telecommunications sectors in South Africa and other emerging markets.

In 2017 Capital Appreciation Limited (https://CapitalAppreciation.co.za/), a JSE-listed Fintech company, acquired 100 percent of Synthesis. Following the acquisition, Synthesis remains an independent operating entity within the Capital Appreciation Group providing Cloud, Digital and RegTech services as well as corporate learning solutions through the Synthesis Academy.