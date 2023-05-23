University of Nevada, Reno Signs Contract for Knightscope K5

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a new contract with the University of Nevada, Reno. The University is subscribing to Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) service that uses robotics and artificial intelligence to provide 24/7/365 patrols in support of the University Police Department – Northern Command.

The K5 ASR will patrol the parking garage located near the Student Center, helping students stay safe during class time, around games and other events, and throughout each night.

“It is our duty in law enforcement to deliver a safe environment and provide students and faculty with the peace of mind needed to achieve higher education,” said Eric James, chief of police, University Police Department – Northern Command. “We are excited to include Knightscope as a partner in our mission to support the Nevada System of Higher Education through proactive community involvement, service, protection, and trust.”

Knightscope was originally founded to dramatically improve security in education through the use of the top technologies in the world, and more universities and schools are taking a proactive approach to evolving their school safety programs.

“In order to prevent crime from occurring in our educational institutions, it is crucial to invest in a wide array of approaches that systematically create safe, healthy, and supportive schools for all students rather than just hardening access to them,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc. “Cutting-edge technologies like those offered by Knightscope are no longer a matter of luxury or convenience, but of best practices.”

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.