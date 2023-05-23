Legible to Develop Multimedia Enriched eBooks Based on Original Intellectual Properties for Distribution Across Its Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” or the “Company”) today announced the development of a slate of new intellectual properties for its platform, including a global publishing partnership with Genius Brands International Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ: GNUS) for select IP, as well as a new AI-Integrated Living Book based on George Orwell’s renowned novel Animal Farm.

Legible has secured digital print rights to bring a selection of Genius Brands original properties to life through multimedia-enriched eBooks, featuring audio, video, animations and AI, including Rainbow Rangers, from the popular Netflix and Kartoon Channel! preschool series now in its third season. The company will also create a “Game Book” based on Kartoon Channel!’s gameshow for tweens, KC! Pop Quiz, hosted by influencer Casey Simpson.

Additionally, Legible will publish an AI-enriched Living Book version of Animal Farm that will enable readers to interact with and discuss the unfolding of events on Manor Farm with characters from within the book and will be exclusively available to readers on Legible’s browser-based eReading platform and eBookstore at Legible.com.

“Quality literary experiences begin with great stories and compelling characters,” said Legible Inc. Founder and CEO, Kaleeg Hainsworth. “Orwell’s Animal Farm is a literary masterpiece, and Genius Brands is renowned for its portfolio of globally-acclaimed, value-driven children’s brands, so we look forward to creating a future-forward offering featuring more compelling characters and stories to the Legible platform in the coming year with our proprietary AI-Living Book series.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Legible to bring our properties to the eReading public,” said Jon Ollwerther, Genius Brands Executive Vice President of Business Development. “Whether it is with its Living Books or its AI-powered experiences, Legible is at the forefront of literary storytelling technology and we are thrilled to expand our brands through its platform.”

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible provides innovative eReading experiences to anyone anywhere with an internet-enabled device. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: a browser-based, mobile-first B2C eBook entertainment platform delivering a global online bookstore and reading system for the emerging web with high-growth potential called Legible.com; and a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high revenue potential called Legible Publishing. Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences, and embraces core values of sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

About Genius Brands International Inc.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global children’s media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s IP portfolio of family-friendly content features the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, coming to Pluto TV; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix and more. In 2022, Genius Brands acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media (TSX-V: WOW), which includes 2,500 channels under Frederator Networks, and has also made a strategic investment in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s largest distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Genius Networks consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with penetration in a vast majority of the U.S. television market and international expansion with launches in key markets around the world. Kartoon Channel! is available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering on average over a billion views every month. Ameba is a children's video streaming service full of active, engaging and intelligent programming.

For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com

