Powin Signs Agreement with Jabil to Boost U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities and Accelerate Development of Next-Gen Energy Storage Platforms

Jabil is expected to produce an initial capacity of 2 GWh for Powin in Q4 2023, with plans to ramp up to 4 GWh per year. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin) today announced it has selected Jabil Inc. (Jabil), a global manufacturing solutions provider based in St. Petersburg, Florida, to better serve Powin’s expanding base of U.S. customers and projects. Jabil will leverage its power-engineering expertise, global manufacturing footprint, and supply chain insights to accelerate the development and delivery of Powin’s Stack™750 Energy and Collection segments.

According to Wood Mackenzie, the U.S. energy market installed a record 4.8 GW in 2022, with installations expected to reach almost 75 GW between 2023 to 2027. To meet this growing demand, Powin has selected Jabil as its manufacturing solutions provider to produce Stack™750 energy storage systems. Starting in the fourth quarter of 2023, Jabil is expected to produce an initial annual capacity of 2 GWh, with plans to ramp up to 4 GWh per year.

“ Jabil’s flexible business model enables Powin to scale quickly and efficiently to meet high industry growth,” said Stuart Bolland, Powin’s Chief Operating Officer. “ Our collaboration with Jabil not only reflects our pledge to safety and operational excellence, but more importantly our commitment to building a domestic energy storage supply chain.”

Powin selected Jabil due to a combination of the company’s high-level assembly techniques, deep energy storage prowess, and commitment to environmental health, social equity and sustainable practices.

“ Jabil is pleased to support Powin’s fast-growth trajectory as a leader in transforming the outdated electrical grid nationwide,” said Bill Mitchell, Senior Business Unit Director, Jabil Power & Storage sector. “ Both organizations share a commitment to sustainability and we are keen to leverage our expertise and capabilities to help elevate the standards for energy-storage excellence by bringing fully integrated battery-storage systems to market with speed and agility.”

This important collaboration will not only reduce supply chain risk by increasing capacity to directly serve the U.S. market, but it will support Powin’s customers in meeting the domestic content requirements that are currently being set by the recent Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

About Powin, LLC (Powin):

At Powin, we are advancing the next frontier of energy and changing the way we power our daily lives by ensuring access to clean, resilient, and affordable power. As a global energy platform provider, we offer fully integrated battery storage solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources. Powin has over 6,000 MWh of energy storage systems that have been deployed or are under construction with an additional 11,000 MWh in contracting worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.