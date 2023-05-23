Herbalife Extends Decade-Long Partnership as Official Nutrition Sponsor of Cristiano Ronaldo

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife, a global health and wellness company, today announced the renewal of its sponsorship with international soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo. The relationship, which began a decade ago in 2013, will continue with Herbalife being Ronaldo’s exclusive partner in connection with the nutrition, wellness and sports performance products category.

"As we enter a new era at Herbalife, we are thrilled that Cristiano will be by our side in a partnership focused on commitment to nutrition, fitness and living your best life," said Michael Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Herbalife.

Cristiano Ronaldo, regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has won 34 trophies in his career including seven league titles across England, Spain and Italy; five UEFA Champions Leagues; four FIFA Club World Cups; the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League. He is also the first player in history to score in five consecutive World Cups.

He has numerous personal awards including five Ballon d’Or awards, four European Golden Shoes and two Best FIFA awards. He has scored more than 830 official senior career goals for club and country, holding the record of the highest-ever goal scorer in the history of men’s football.

"Herbalife has been an important part of my performance-driven nutrition helping me for over a decade, live my best life," said Cristiano Ronaldo. "It is personally and professionally rewarding to be able to help other athletes around the world understand how nutritious products can help them perform better."

Herbalife-sponsored athletes use the Company's products before, during and after training and games. As part of its ongoing commitment to improve sports nutrition and performance in 2013, Herbalife launched Herbalife24® CR7 Drive in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, a sports drink designed specifically to meet the nutritional needs of the global soccer legend and benefit athletes of all levels across the globe. Herbalife24 sports line of products are also used by consumers interested in improving their performance on and off the field.

Herbalife proudly sponsors more than 190 sporting events, teams and athletes around the world that exemplify the Company's commitment to a healthy, active life, supported by good nutrition. To learn more about Herbalife-sponsored athletes, visit https://iamherbalifenutrition.com/sponsored-athletes/.

About Herbalife

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.