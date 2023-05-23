Stitch and Braze Partner to Focus on Offering an Alternative Solution to Legacy Marketing Clouds

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stitch, a boutique marketing technology consultancy, formally announced its partnership with Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love. The partnership will focus on helping marketers power innovative customer engagement programs — including activation, loyalty, and retention programs — through custom solutions and services centered around the Braze platform.

Driven by the desire to provide alternative solutions to legacy marketing clouds, Stitch launched in 2022 to offer comprehensive services around "best-in-breed" technologies, with the goal of helping marketers drive meaningful return on investment with these platforms. Along with offering strategy, implementations, integrations, campaign services, and program management, Stitch also offers targeted services that help marketers migrate from their legacy platforms, with the goal of increasing time-to-value with Braze and mitigating the lift of a traditional migration.

Stitch is led by Co-Founder and CEO Michael Burton, an accomplished and highly experienced professional services leader who most recently served as CEO of Lev, a marketing technology services firm. Lev was acquired by Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) in 2020. He is joined by Co-Founder and Chief Solutions Officer Bobby Tichy. Both bring decades of experience at leading technology companies such as Salesforce, ExactTarget, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2013, and Marketo, which was acquired by Adobe in 2018.

“When we started Stitch, we were focused on a few problems we knew we wanted to help marketers solve. The first is helping marketers gain easier access to data — specifically first-party data. The other problems are improving activation of their data for better customer engagement; and leveraging flexible, modern technology that drives true ROI, rather than what has become commonplace — which are costly, clunky tech stacks, primarily centered around legacy marketing clouds. When we looked out into the market at what technology could help us help marketers solve these problems, Braze was the clear solution,” said Burton.

Braze was recently named a category leader in Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs by Forrester Wave. The leading customer engagement platform was built to be channel-agnostic and provides over 100 integrations with other industry-leading technology partners.

“We pride ourselves on being the leading customer engagement solution for brands that value creativity, agility, and innovation,” said Matt McRoberts, senior vice president of Global Alliances at Braze. “By collaborating with key services partners like Stitch, we are able to help our customers realize maximum value from the Braze platform and integrate engagement strategies into their broader marketing strategies.”

In addition to hiring a robust team of Braze experts and promoting their achievement of individual Braze certifications, Stitch is also an accredited Braze Flight partner. Stitch will also help make product roadmap recommendations and work closely with the Braze team to drive continued success with the platform for their mutual customers.

Sharing more about their commitment to Braze, Burton said, “Stitch is bullish on Braze as our customer engagement platform of choice. To be the best partner we can to both our customers and our technology partners, we intentionally choose to focus on a very small number of complementary, best-in-breed technologies. Our focus is to develop deep expertise in the platforms we believe in and then focus on making marketers successful in these platforms. This creates a win-win for everyone involved.”

About Stitch

Stitch is a marketing technology consultancy focused on helping marketers get the most out of their investments in best-in-breed platforms — with a focus on the Braze customer engagement platform and the Twilio Segment customer data platform — to drive customer engagement. Stitch supports marketers with offerings such as strategy, implementation, data as a service, campaign services, and custom solutions. Learn more at stitch.cx.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.