ObjectiveHealth Announces Clinical Research Partnership With Urology of St. Louis

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ObjectiveHealth, a Nashville-based integrated research and technology platform company, today announced a clinical research partnership with Urology of St. Louis.

The companies’ joint clinical research center, Specialty Clinical Research of St. Louis, will offer access to innovative diagnostic tools, treatments and therapies aimed at improving health outcomes in urologic disease states. Urology of St. Louis has 27 practicing urology associates at 21 locations throughout St. Louis and the Metro East.

The site’s work will focus on population-intensive urological disorders such as benign prostatic hypertrophy, kidney stone disease, urinary tract infections and overactive bladder, as well as bladder and prostate cancer. Among other focuses, the research will include interventional cancer trials and predictive biomarkers in precision medicine diagnostics.

“We’re proud to offer access to more treatment options for urology patients through our new partnership with Urology of St. Louis,” said Colleen Hoke, co-founder and chief executive officer of ObjectiveHealth. “By contributing to the growing body of research surrounding urological diseases, we hope to help improve the standard of care for those affected.”

ObjectiveHealth provides clinical research focused in the therapeutic areas of gastroenterology, dermatology, urology, oncology, biomarkers and metabolism disorders in 31 locations across 16 states. Physicians are able to grow and differentiate their practices from others in their region by adding clinical research as a care option. ObjectiveHealth’s unique partnership model seamlessly augments existing practices without distracting physicians from their focus on patient care.

"Our urologists are dedicated to helping improve the lives of patients with urological diseases and disorders, and one way to do that is through the new insights and treatments provided by clinical research," said Warren Savitz, CEO of Urology St. Louis. "By studying the biology of these diseases, researchers are finding ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them more effectively, and we’re glad to be a part of that."

Specialty Clinical Research of St. Louis is currently accepting new research patients. To learn more, visit https://objective.health/location/specialty-clinical-research-of-st-louis/.

About Urology St. Louis

USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com or email at info@stlurology.com.

About ObjectiveHealth

ObjectiveHealth is a leading integrated research provider, partnering with physicians and healthcare organizations to establish an advanced infrastructure for research programs. The company takes an innovative approach to research that aims to improve patient outcomes at the point of care. Utilizing proprietary health-record-integrated technology, processes and trained on-site personnel, ObjectiveHealth delivers significant advances in the conduct of clinical research, benefiting clients and partners while providing broader care options for patients. With more than 30 partnered programs across 16 states and more than 600 providers, ObjectiveHealth is poised for continued growth due to the realized value of its healthcare solutions for all stakeholders. To learn more, visit objective.health.