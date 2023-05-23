Park View FCU Partners with Mahalo Banking to Streamline Financial Management Features

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, today announced that Harrisonburg, Va.-based Park View Federal Credit Union (‘Park View’ – $350M in assets) is live on its enhanced thoughtful banking platform. The Mahalo platform enables the credit union to offer several new money management tools to modernize its member experience and enable more self-service options.

Serving 13,000 members globally, Park View is leveraging the Mahalo digital banking platform to provide features that streamline member processes for managing and moving money. Among the capabilities being implemented are real-time remote deposits with the ability to add custom memos, ACH origination through the core that creates a seamless money transfer experience and direct deposit allocations that enable members to easily schedule payments and transfers.

“In searching for a new digital banking provider, we wanted an innovative partner that could grow with us over the next decade and would integrate well with our core solution, Corelation Keystone,” said Tanya Holland, Director of Digital Operations with Park View. “It was essential that our partner could keep pace with rapidly evolving technology and deliver new features and functionality in a timely manner. We want to empower member self-service through our digital banking platform to mirror our branch services, and working with Mahalo enables us to do so seamlessly by acting as a strong extension of our core. ”

In addition, the credit union is offering real-time text and email alerts to better communicate important updates to members. To serve its philanthropic mission, Park View has also implemented a donation tool that enables members to make charitable contributions through the platform that are directly distributed to local nonprofits within the membership base.

Holland said, “Throughout the entire process, Mahalo has kept us abreast of all the implementation nuances, which is paramount to a successful product launch. We discovered that our teams are culturally aligned and have established a truly collaborative partnership. Their hands-on approach has led them to meet and exceed all of our deliverable deadlines, as well as achieve an excellent implementation.”

The Mahalo platform is intuitively designed by credit union industry veterans with first-hand experience addressing the challenges credit unions experience. Mahalo Banking is feature-rich and price competitive to help all credit unions achieve a technological advantage. Dedicated to a member-centric focus, Mahalo’s platform provides the industry’s first online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality. Mahalo’s technology leverages deep integrations into credit union cores, making both the credit union and member experience seamless.

“Working with Park View has been delightful – our teams have collaborated on all facets of the implementation process, and our joint vision to give their members the tools to effectively address today’s banking needs are aligned,” said Denny Howell, co-founder and COO of Mahalo. “The Mahalo team strives to cultivate strong working relationships with our credit union partners, which is vital for delivering fantastic digital banking experiences and innovating efficiently. Having a credit union background enables us to know and understand the challenges credit unions and their members face. This truly differentiates our team and positions us to intuitively serve customers and ensure they have a voice throughout our work together.”

About Park View Federal Credit Union

Established in 1969, Park View Federal Credit Union (PVFCU) is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative empowering individuals, businesses and partner organizations to cultivate financial stability and growth. PVFCU provides a full range of financial services from five branch locations in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County areas. For more information, visit pvfcu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.