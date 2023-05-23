DarrowEverett Renews Fall River Lease, Deepening Ties to South Coast

FALL RIVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DarrowEverett LLP, a full-service business law firm with offices in seven states, has renewed its lease in Fall River, signaling its intention to continue serving businesses and growing its footprint in Southeastern Massachusetts.

The firm, renowned for its substantive and sophisticated practice covering nearly 20 areas of business law, has built an impressive list of clients throughout the East Coast. DarrowEverett’s team of attorneys routinely and capably handle matters involving complex business matters, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, commercial real estate transactions, employment law and much more.

“DarrowEverett is the only firm of its size with operations in the heart of Southeastern Massachusetts, and we’ve been here for over 10 years,” said Zachary Darrow, Chairman of DarrowEverett. “We understand the complex nature of the needs of businesses in this area, and our local presence lends itself to providing clients with logistical and performance advantages they could not otherwise find nearby.”

DarrowEverett has nearly doubled in size since 2020 and continues eyeing further strategic growth to meet the needs of a complex and competitive business environment.

“I've practiced law for 34 years and I'm proud to be part of a team that has the resources and skills necessary to serve the South Coast,” said David Sullivan, Chair of DarrowEverett's Business Litigation and Dispute Resolution Practice Group.

ABOUT DARROWEVERETT LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Boston, Mass.; Fall River, Mass.; Providence, R.I.; New York, N.Y.; Nashville, Tenn.; Charlotte, N.C.; Charleston, S.C.; and Miami, Fla. The firm offers a variety of services, including banking & finance, business litigation & dispute resolution, commercial real estate, corporate & business transactions, energy & natural resources, environmental, government investigations, healthcare & life sciences, intellectual property & technology, labor & employment, private wealth services, regulatory & compliance, restructuring, tax, and private equity, capital markets & securities. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic & international publicly traded & privately held companies, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit www.darroweverett.com.