BostonGene and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Announce Collaboration

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene today announced a collaboration with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center to study the tumor microenvironment (TME) and mutational landscape of patients with high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL).

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (Sylvester), South Florida’s only NCI-designated cancer center, is part of the University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Sylvester employs more than 2,400 physicians, researchers, and staff who work together to discover, develop, and deliver world-class cancer care.

The study will analyze the TME and translocation status in patients with HGBCL, an aggressive type of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) to study how genomics can shape the tumor microenvironment and correlate the genomic landscape and expression differences with clinical outcomes. In this collaboration, BostonGene will perform next-generation sequencing, including whole exome and whole transcriptomic analyses of primary tumors collected from HGBCL patients treated at Sylvester. BostonGene’s computational platform integrates genomic and transcriptomic analyses to simultaneously assess the tumor and microenvironment activity by identifying significant somatic alterations, evaluating gene expression, estimating tumor heterogeneity and classifying the microenvironment.

“ We plan to use BostonGene’s platform to enable us to fully understand the molecular profiles of patients with high-grade B-cell lymphoma,” said Juan Alderuccio, M.D., associate professor of medicine and member of the lymphoma program at Sylvester. “ We are excited about this collaboration and, with our combined expertise, have the opportunity to identify optimal treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes.”

“ We’re honored to collaborate with lymphoma experts at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “ We firmly believe that our next-generation multi-platform analytics will reveal distinct characteristics that can be utilized to personalize treatment.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.