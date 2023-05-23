Canvas Credit Union Selects Total Expert to Power Member Experience and Engagement

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canvas Credit Union, a growing community-oriented financial cooperative, has partnered with Total Expert to enhance member experience, improve communication across their 33 locations, and streamline loan officer workflows. Canvas Credit Union joins a growing list of financial institutions tapping the power of Total Expert, the platform that powered nearly 40% of all U.S. home loan transactions in 2022.

With deep roots in Colorado, Canvas Credit Union has been on a mission since 1938 to help their more than 300,000 members “afford life.” With so many members, Canvas Credit Union was looking for a SaaS platform to empower their loan officers to be proactive and efficient when serving members and managing their experience.

“Our team at Canvas is excited to take advantage of the Total Expert platform, especially the Customer Intelligence milestone update alerts,” said Andy Watson, SVP of mortgage at Canvas Credit Union. “In this competitive market, being aware of and monitoring major life events is critical. Total Expert will be key in helping us to deliver a more personalized experience to our members.”

By leveraging Total Expert, Canvas Credit Union’s loan officers will be able to more efficiently manage and interact with their database of members by leveraging automated customer journeys. The platform will also play a pivotal role in streamlining marketing efforts--the marketing content library will allow loan officers to easily access plug-and-play co-branded materials, adding value to referral partners as well as members.

“Canvas Credit Union is a prime example of a modern credit union that understands the importance of leveraging technology to better serve members,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Our platform marries member intent with intelligent automation to put more opportunities in the hands of loan officers so the Canvas Credit Union team can spend more time supporting the financial well-being of their members.”

Since launching Customer Intelligence in 2022, Total Expert has surfaced insights and automated customer journeys that have led to over $9B in loan applications; many of these loans stemmed from re-engaged leads and former customers that had fallen through the cracks.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built CRM and customer engagement platform trusted by more than 175 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

About Canvas Credit Union

Canvas Credit Union is a safe and insured financial institution with over $4.3 billion in assets and more than 300,000 members. Canvas provides a full array of financial products and services, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, and online and mobile options. Serving Colorado communities for more than 85 years, Canvas currently has 33 branches. Internally, Canvas is well recognized for its culture and has been certified by the Great Place to Work® Institute for four consecutive years.