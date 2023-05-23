Fresenius Kabi Awarded Technology Breakthrough Agreement with Premier, Inc. for the Ivenix Infusion System

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi announced today it has been awarded a Breakthrough Technology group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. Effective May 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to benefit from special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi.

“We deeply appreciate this vote of confidence in the Ivenix Infusion System and look forward to working with Premier members,” said Christian Hauer, executive board member and president, Fresenius Kabi MedTech. “Health systems and their nursing teams face many day-to-day challenges associated with infusion therapy. The Ivenix Infusion System is designed to improve the simplicity, intelligence and reliability of infusion pumps. We’re pleased Premier chose to make our smart infusion system available to its members.”

The Ivenix Infusion System is designed to overcome deficiencies in legacy pumps. The Ivenix patented pumping technology delivers critical medications with flow that is measured and controlled to help optimize safety. The pump operates unaffected by external conditions such as bag height, back pressure, and fluid viscosity to deliver accurate medication delivery, and it protects patients from uncontrolled flow.

The Ivenix Large-Volume Pump includes a large, smartphone-like touchscreen that allows clinicians to auto-program, review, and accept medication orders on the pump. The built-in integration engine within the Ivenix Infusion System supports secure interoperability with leading electronic medical records (EMR) systems. The Ivenix system from Fresenius Kabi also offers valuable tools to automate testing, reducing the implementation timeline and the resources needed to synchronize the drug library with the EMR formulary.

The Ivenix platform also facilitates enterprise-wide, centralized management of the entire pump fleet. This device command center allows for comprehensive oversight of the infusion pump fleet from device utilization to location awareness, proactive maintenance, user management, and remote software and security updates—without wasting valuable time hunting and gathering devices.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global healthcare company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for patients with critical and chronic conditions. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.