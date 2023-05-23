Citigroup Center in Downtown Miami Announces Nearly 50,000 SF of New Leasing

Citigroup Center is currently undergoing renovations to the lobby, including an expanded café with outdoor seating. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citigroup Center, a 810,000-square-foot, 34-story trophy tower in Downtown Miami and the second-largest Class A office building in the state of Florida, today announced four new leasing agreements totaling nearly 50,000 square feet.

The agreements, all finalized in Q1 2023, include three new tenants and one lease renewal. Two of the new tenants are relocating from Miami’s Brickell submarket. The agreements include:

Larch Capital Partners , a multi-family office specializing in wealth management, is relocating from Brickell and signed a lease for a 5,466-square-foot spec suite. CBRE’s Grant Killingsworth and Thomas Haughton represented the tenant.

, a multi-family office specializing in wealth management, is relocating from Brickell and signed a lease for a 5,466-square-foot spec suite. CBRE’s Grant Killingsworth and Thomas Haughton represented the tenant. Bazbaz Development, an entrepreneurial and multidisciplinary real estate investment and development company relocating from Wynwood, is taking a move-in ready suite at 5,357 square feet. CBRE’s Randy Carballo represented the tenant.

an entrepreneurial and multidisciplinary real estate investment and development company relocating from Wynwood, is taking a move-in ready suite at 5,357 square feet. CBRE’s Randy Carballo represented the tenant. Strategic Hotel Funding, LLC, an operator of public hotels and motels, renewed its lease for 14,418 square feet.

an operator of public hotels and motels, renewed its lease for 14,418 square feet. An undisclosed tenant signed a lease for 21,928 square feet to relocate from Brickell. An announcement of this tenant is coming soon.

One of the new tenants will occupy a newly developed spec suite at Citigroup Center. Building ownership is currently developing 37,000 square feet of spec suites at Citigroup Center — spread across 10 suites, each ranging in size from 1,900 to 9,000 square feet. This follows the successful leasing of the spec suites designed throughout two previous phases delivered between 2021 and 2022.

Steven Hurwitz, Doug Okun, and Madeline Fine of JLL represent the landlord in the leasing of Citigroup Center.

“Spec suite demand continues to be the sweet spot for office leasing in today’s market,” Hurwitz said. “The suites offered at Citigroup Center allow tenants to move quickly into quality space in an office tower with premier amenities that enhance their employee’s daily workplace experience.”

In addition to the spec suite development, Citigroup Center is also undergoing renovations to the lobby, including an expanded café with outdoor seating. The property announced a rebrand earlier this year – with new logo, website, and branding – built around a “Built for Success” concept to accompany its planned renovations throughout 2023.

Current amenities include an on-site car wash; valet parking; an ATM; a 9,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art conference center; dedicated, on-site Tenant Services Coordinator; fully integrated tenant experience app; and immediate, interior access to the connected Intercontinental Hotel’s fitness center and spa, outdoor meeting and events space with a Skylawn and rooftop pool, and more.

The tower’s prime location on the corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast 2nd Street in the heart of downtown Miami offers tenants immediate access to I-95, Brickell Avenue, Bayfront Park Metromover Station, and the MacArthur Causeway, and proximity to the Brightline’s MiamiCentral Station, South Beach, and Miami International Airport (MIA).

To learn more about the property, visit www.citigroupcenter.com.