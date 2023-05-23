SecureIQLab Announces Partnership with Omdia to Form an Unprecedented Alliance Between Cybersecurity Testing Lab and Renowned Research Group to Validate XDR Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecureIQLab, the premier cloud validation provider, today announced its partnership with global technology research organization, Omdia, to provide enterprises with unparalleled evaluations of comprehensive extended detection and response (XDR) solutions beginning in June 2023.

This unique partnership brings an unprecedented synergy to the cybersecurity industry. By combining the power of analyst research and third-party test validation, the collaboration will produce richer data sets for XDR solutions with deeper insights than ever before.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote work greatly accelerated the use of XDR solutions in the enterprise. With the global average cost of a data breach reaching an all time high of $4.35M, it’s more important than ever before that enterprises can feel confident about the XDR solutions they have in play.

“The collaboration between Omdia and SecureIQLab to objectively research the effectiveness of XDR solutions will provide the cybersecurity industry with deeper insights than ever before,” said David Ellis, vice president of research and corporate relations at SecureIQLab. “This partnership is a huge step forward for SecureIQLab in our mission to help enterprise buyers make the most informed decisions possible to keep their business safe and secure.”

SecureIQLab’s unique testing methodology provides empirical data that can validate the claims of XDR solutions and identify potential weaknesses in the systems. Through this partnership, SecureIQLab will supply Omdia with comprehensive, objective data to incorporate into their analysis of solutions and provide enterprises with the best guidance possible.

Omdia has a deep reach within the cybersecurity market and a rich understanding of the problems enterprises are working to solve. These insights will help SecureIQLab create the most relevant testing possible and pinpoint outcome-driven test metrics that relate directly back to the most pressing security challenges enterprises are facing.

“This is the first time that two traditionally separate sides of cybersecurity research are combining their power for the benefit of enterprise security,” said Maxine Holt, senior director of cybersecurity at Omdia. “It’s truly a best of both worlds union and we couldn’t be more excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

As the cyberthreat landscape continues to evolve and increase in complexity, this groundbreaking partnership will provide enterprise leaders with the trustworthy resources they need to make the best decision possible for their organizations.

“The XDR testing will be more extensive (Battery of Test cases) and more comprehensive (inclusion of more detection layer) if one makes a comparison to currently publicly available 3rd party generated content in the market,” said Jayendra Pathak, chief scientist at SecureIQLab. “The methodology allows us to measure the solutions’ effectiveness to the fullest extent, providing vendors with the deepest possible insights into the capabilities of their products.”

The XDR testing program is currently still open to Tier 1 through Tier 3 vendors who would like to participate. The test results will be announced in August of this year. To learn more about SecureIQLab’s industry-first testing methodology or how to participate in the testing process, visit secureiqlab.com.

About SecureIQLab

SecureIQLab is a US-based independent, third-party cloud security solution validation and advisory provider. SecureIQLab’s cloud security methodology is tailored to what enterprises want, blending research, risk management and data modeling performed by our deep bench of domain experts. SecureIQLab is a member of the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO), NetSecOPEN, and Association of Anti-Virus Researchers (AVAR).

About Omdia

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Omdia’s deep knowledge of tech markets combined with its actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.