Granite to Widen Highway 1 in the Soquel/Capitola area of Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) was awarded an approximately $29 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to widen a section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, California. The project is funded by the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (SCCRTC), with Local Measure D-Highway Corridor funds, Senate Bill 1 grants, as well as other SCCRTC discretionary funds used to complete the work necessary to ready the project for construction. The project was included in Granite’s 2022 fourth-quarter CAP.

The project will involve the construction of four retaining walls, one soldier pile retaining wall, and a 650 ft. long box girder pedestrian bridge over Hwy 1 at Chanticleer Avenue. The freeway widening will involve both directions of Hwy 1 from Soquel Avenue to 41st Avenue in Capitola, with an additional lane of travel in each direction being added to the existing earth median. Granite aims to utilize 27,000 tons of subbase & base from its nearby plants and 18,600 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA) from its Salinas Hot Plant.

“We are committed to minimizing the impact on the local community and will work closely with Caltrans to ensure that any necessary lane closures or detours are clearly communicated to the public in advance, and that all construction activities are carried out with the utmost care and attention to safety,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Brent Fogg. “Granite is proud to contribute to the development of Santa Cruz County’s infrastructure. We have a long-standing commitment to safety and excellence and will bring this dedication to every aspect of the project.”

The project is planned to begin in May 2023 and is expected to be completed in December 2024.

