FluentStream Signs Strategic Partnership with Tele-Dynamics

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FluentStream, the preferred cloud communications provider by small and midsize organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Tele-Dynamics (TDNYC), a provider of hosted voice services based in Secaucus, New Jersey. TDNYC’s hosted customers will be upgraded to the FluentStream unified communications platform over the coming months. Additionally, TDNYC has become a FluentStream channel partner and will help the company expand its east coast presence.

TDNYC has provided business communication solutions and managed services to a wide spectrum of organizations primarily located in New Jersey and New York for more than 40 years. The company is highly focused on providing concierge-level customer service to ensure every implementation meets the customer’s unique business needs.

“A strategic partnership requires a high degree of compatibility and an even higher degree of trust between the two entities to ensure the transition process is as seamless as possible for every customer,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream. “It’s unique to find both, which makes strategic partnerships incredibly meaningful. We look forward to welcoming Tele-Dynamics’ customers into the FluentStream community and working with their team as valued channel partners going forward.”

FluentStream offers customers more than 100 communications features, integration with widely used CRM solutions, sophisticated reporting, and web and mobile applications. In addition to its modern business phone system, FluentStream’s cloud-based communications platform provides organizations with premium contact center features designed to optimize the end-user experience. FluentStream is also fiercely dedicated to providing 24/7 U.S.-based human customer support.

“Tele-Dynamics and FluentStream share similar core business principles, especially related to the importance of customer service,” said Robert Pullman, CEO, Tele-Dynamics. “Moving our customers to the FluentStream platform will give them more advanced features to optimize their business communications landscape while preserving the individualized customer support that has crystalized so many of our customer relationships. This is a positive move for our customers and for our business.”

To learn more about FluentStream’s award-winning partner program, visit https://www.fluentstream.com/partner-program/.

About FluentStream

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies for five consecutive years, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on Linkedin.