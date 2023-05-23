Millennials and Gen Z Consumers Believe Current Economic Environment Is Hurting Their Ability to Be Financially Independent Adults

Experian’s Consumer Education Advocate Christina Roman shares tips consumers can use to improve their credit scores and financial health.

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nearly 70% of Gen Z and millennial1 consumers believe the current economic environment is hurting their ability to be financially independent adults and more than 1 in 4 don’t feel optimistic about their current financial situation, according to new research released today by Experian®. The recent economic news and layoffs, however, have spurred 75% of these consumers to focus on their financial health.

Experian’s survey of more than 2,000 millennial and Gen Z consumers across the United States revealed:

‘better understanding personal finance’ is a goal for most consumers within both groups

nearly 4 in 5 (77%) are striving to be more financially literate

75% stated they would feel more optimistic about their financial situation if they had a better understanding of personal finance

nearly 70% (69%) are actively searching for a trusted source for personal finance information

“We believe in financial power for all and ensuring America’s youngest consumers are empowered to be financially independent adults is key to achieving this,” said Christina Roman, consumer education advocate at Experian. “Personal finance and credit education are central to our mission. We are committed to being a trusted resource for consumers looking to improve their financial health during our current economic environment and beyond.”

Credit’s role in unlocking life’s big moments

Having an established credit history is a key component of financial health, and most young consumers (82%) understand they’ll need a good credit score to make a life milestone purchase. A good credit score is also an important factor when considering a life partner for 65% of millennial and Gen Z consumers and nearly half (47%) said it’s a key consideration before having a, or another, child. Nearly 80% (79%) are actively trying to increase their credit score now rather than later, yet most millennials and Gen Z consumers (52%) don’t know how to start building credit.

Despite the current environment, 64% of the country’s youngest consumers feel confident that they will be OK financially.

“The good news is there are free educational resources and newer tools available today, including Experian Boost®2 and Experian Go™ which can help consumers establish their credit histories and begin building, or improving, their FICO®3 Score in minutes,” added Roman.

Experian’s free credit education resources and tools

Get a free copy of your Experian credit report and FICO Score® 4 at www.experian.com or via Experian’s mobile app. Experian’s mobile app also has access to free personal finance and credit building tools. Add positive telecom, utility, video streaming service and qualifying rent payments to your Experian credit report for an opportunity to improve your credit scores by visiting www.experian.com/boost. Young consumers without an established credit history can download Experian’s mobile app and enroll in a free Experian membership to establish, use and grow credit responsibly with Experian Go.

at www.experian.com or via Experian’s mobile app. Experian’s mobile app also has access to free personal finance and credit building tools. Join Experian’s #creditchat hosted by @Experian on Twitter with financial experts every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

Visit the Ask Experian blog for answers to common questions, advice and education about credit.

Learn how to build and protect your credit with Experian’s Credit Essentials for Everyone flipbook and find additional credit education resources at http://www.experian.com/consumereducation.

Find additional money-saving resources from Experian by visiting Experian.com/savings

For more information on Experian’s millennial and Gen Z research, visit: https://www.experian.com/blogs/news/2023/05/23/millennial-gen-z-personal-finance-trends/

