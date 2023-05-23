Chronograph Announces Snowflake Connectivity-as-a-Service Solution for Private Equity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chronograph, provider of the world’s leading portfolio monitoring solutions for private equity, announced today that it has begun working with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to launch a new Snowflake connectivity-as-a-service offering to seamlessly consolidate and analyze private equity portfolio monitoring data in the cloud.

Chronograph’s Snowflake Connectivity-as-a-Service offering simplifies data Extract, Load, Transform (ELT) at scale, making it easy to port all private capital portfolio monitoring data into a long-term persistence medium.

Chronograph Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Michael Bridge commented, “We started Chronograph to provide our clients next-generation private market technology. There is strong and growing demand from investors to interact with complex data from many sources, and Chronograph’s new Snowflake Connectivity-as-a-Service offering will help clients realize solutions to these data challenges with speed and efficiency.”

Chronograph’s next-level portfolio monitoring solutions enable private equity limited partners (LPs) and general partners (GPs) to unify data from scattered PDFs, Excel files, databases, and other sources to understand and manage their investments in unprecedented detail.

Enhancing Chronograph’s existing portfolio monitoring solutions with Snowflake technology will enable clients to connect data from Chronograph, client, and third-party systems into Snowflake's Data Cloud for analysis and direct access and utilize advanced data management and analytics tools purpose-built for private equity.

Chronograph clients can reduce time-to-production for services built on top of data managed in Chronograph and eliminate resource-intensive data warehouse integration management. Implementation is turnkey via Snowflake’s Secure Data Share features. As such, investment firms can achieve real-time data replication with no limitations on extraction or access.

The addition of Snowflake Connectivity-as-a-Service comes in a period of significant growth and impact for Chronograph. In October 2022, Chronograph announced a Series X led by Summit Partners. In February, Chronograph expanded globally and opened an office in London. It also announced new board members and key hires with significant private equity experience. Additionally, Chronograph welcomed more of the leading asset owners, institutional investors, and fund managers to its platform. Chronograph coverage now represents more than 153,000 PE-backed companies and nearly $20 trillion in assets under management.

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to the private capital market. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and venture capital investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information please visit www.chronograph.pe