Introducing the All-New Fire Max 11: Amazon’s Biggest and Most Powerful Tablet Yet

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the new Fire Max 11—its biggest and most powerful tablet yet—that helps you stay entertained, connected, and productive. Featuring a brilliant 11-inch screen, a powerful octa-core processor, and 4 GB RAM, Fire Max 11 provides unrivaled value, performance, and fun and starts at just $229.99. A new optional magnetic attach keyboard and stylus enhance productivity and creativity to help you get more done—with a bundle starting at $329.99. Customers can pre-order Fire Max 11 and companion accessories starting today.

“Fire Max 11 is our most powerful tablet yet, with a beautiful screen and a sleek new design—it’s built to help you have fun and get things done,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices. “The team has packed in an amazing number of premium features—a powerful octa-core processor, crystal-clear display, fingerprint recognition, superfast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 14 hour of battery life, support for great new accessories, and more—all at an incredible value. The new Fire Max 11 is proof you can get everything you need from a tablet without paying premium prices.”

Fire Max 11 features 14 hours of battery life, up to 128GB of built-in storage, and an enhanced processor for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and seamless multi-tasking. Watch TV shows and movies with 2000 x 1200 resolution; stay connected with video calls with the 8 MP front and rear cameras; answer emails and get work done with the optional keyboard; take handwritten notes or create beautiful art with the optional stylus and on-device handwriting recognition; and with the larger screen, comfortably use two apps at once with split screen mode. With its sleek, lightweight, and durable aluminum construction, the Fire Max 11 is perfect for work and play.

The new Fire Max 11 includes:

The biggest, most vibrant Amazon tablet display —Certified for low blue light, the brilliant 11-inch screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, apps, songs, video calls, and games in sharp clarity and vivid color.

—Certified for low blue light, the brilliant 11-inch screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, apps, songs, video calls, and games in sharp clarity and vivid color. Powerful performance —Fire Max 11 is almost 50% faster than Amazon’s next fastest tablet, with support for advanced next-generation wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, a powerful 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and 4 GB of RAM—streaming videos, gaming or switching between apps is blazing fast.

—Fire Max 11 is almost 50% faster than Amazon’s next fastest tablet, with support for advanced next-generation wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, a powerful 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and 4 GB of RAM—streaming videos, gaming or switching between apps is blazing fast. A thin and light design —The slim and durable aluminum design weighs just over a pound, with slim bezels and strengthened glass, and is three times as durable as the iPad 10.9” (10th generation).

—The slim and durable aluminum design weighs just over a pound, with slim bezels and strengthened glass, and is three times as durable as the iPad 10.9” (10th generation). All-day entertainment —Stream videos on Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, or Max, with the 14-hour long-lasting battery and immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. Plus, with 64 or 128 GB storage, you can save all your favorites for offline viewing. With Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, stream your favorite games like Fortnite straight to your Fire Max 11.

—Stream videos on Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, or Max, with the 14-hour long-lasting battery and immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. Plus, with 64 or 128 GB storage, you can save all your favorites for offline viewing. With Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, stream your favorite games like Fortnite straight to your Fire Max 11. Multi-tasking —Fire Max 11 makes it easy to do more tasks in parallel to suit your busy lifestyle, like using split-screen mode to make calls on Zoom or Microsoft Teams while simultaneously taking notes on OneNote or sending emails using the keyboard.

—Fire Max 11 makes it easy to do more tasks in parallel to suit your busy lifestyle, like using split-screen mode to make calls on Zoom or Microsoft Teams while simultaneously taking notes on OneNote or sending emails using the keyboard. Fingerprint Recognition technology —Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s first tablet to include Fingerprint Recognition technology as a hassle-free way to unlock the tablet—simply touch the power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

—Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s first tablet to include Fingerprint Recognition technology as a hassle-free way to unlock the tablet—simply touch the power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor. Enhanced cameras —With the 8 MP front- and rear-facing cameras, 1080p HD video recording, rear auto-focus, and front camera in landscape orientation, Fire Max 11 is great for video calls with friends or family.

—With the 8 MP front- and rear-facing cameras, 1080p HD video recording, rear auto-focus, and front camera in landscape orientation, Fire Max 11 is great for video calls with friends or family. Access to Alexa —Simply ask Alexa to play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, Drop In on a friend or family member, and more—using only your voice.

—Simply ask Alexa to play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, Drop In on a friend or family member, and more—using only your voice. Smart home controls —With the Device Dashboard on the home screen, seamlessly control your Alexa-enabled smart home devices directly from Fire Max 11; and with Show Mode, turn your Fire Max 11 into an Echo Show-like screen for your smart home.

—With the Device Dashboard on the home screen, seamlessly control your Alexa-enabled smart home devices directly from Fire Max 11; and with Show Mode, turn your Fire Max 11 into an Echo Show-like screen for your smart home. Great for families —Fire Max 11 is great for the whole family with support for up to two adult and four child profiles. With Amazon Kids, parents can easily manage their kids’ screen time and set daily goals, age filters, and time limits. Subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books, apps, games, videos, songs, Audible books, and more. Parents can manage these settings on the device or through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

—Fire Max 11 is great for the whole family with support for up to two adult and four child profiles. With Amazon Kids, parents can easily manage their kids’ screen time and set daily goals, age filters, and time limits. Subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books, apps, games, videos, songs, Audible books, and more. Parents can manage these settings on the device or through the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Climate Pledge friendly—With a design that reflects decarbonization efforts in line with The Climate Pledge, Fire Max 11 carries the “Climate Pledge Friendly” badge on Amazon.com, and is certified by Carbon Trust’s Product Carbon Footprint Label, and the device comes in 100% recycled packaging.

Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: Work, play, and create all day

Fire Max 11 also gives customers the option of enjoying powerful productivity and creativity. A Keyboard Case and Made for Amazon Stylus Pen can be bundled for $329.99, transforming the Fire Max 11 into a versatile multi-use device—typing, taking handwritten notes, and getting creative are a breeze. With these new accessories, you can:

Power through work —Instantly transform your Fire Max 11 into a 2-in-1 detachable with the full-sized keyboard case. The Keyboard Case provides two customizable shortcut keys and 15 preprogrammed shortcut keys to make doing your favorite tasks easier, and also features trackpad gestures for quick navigation. The keyboard case magnetically connects so you can start using it with no setup needed, and the back cover can be used as a stand for hands-free watching, reading, or video calls.

—Instantly transform your Fire Max 11 into a 2-in-1 detachable with the full-sized keyboard case. The Keyboard Case provides two customizable shortcut keys and 15 preprogrammed shortcut keys to make doing your favorite tasks easier, and also features trackpad gestures for quick navigation. The keyboard case magnetically connects so you can start using it with no setup needed, and the back cover can be used as a stand for hands-free watching, reading, or video calls. Unleash your creativity—The Made for Amazon Stylus Pen lets you draw and design in apps like Picsart, mark up your documents by hand in Microsoft 365, take handwritten notes in OneNote, or get creative with Drawing Desk, all of which you can then share and access across all your devices. With the Write to Type feature, you can use the stylus to handwrite naturally in any text field, so that a search is as natural as jotting down a quick thought. The stylus pen uses a replaceable battery which lasts up to six months.

Take advantage of a free three-month trial of Microsoft 365 Personal (terms and conditions apply), and get access to Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, as well 1 TB of cloud storage, cross-device continuity, and data protection ($6.99/month after trial).

Pricing and availability

Fire Max 11 is available with your choice of 64 GB or 128 GB storage, and is available for pre-order today starting at $229.99. Pair your Fire Max 11 with the integrated Keyboard Case ($89.99) and Made for Amazon Stylus Pen ($34.99) for a bundle price starting at $329.99 (a savings of nearly $25, compared to purchasing the items individually). A new Slim Cover, which doubles as a stylish stand to prop up your device, is also available for $49.99.

Fire Max 11 and accessories will begin shipping next month. For more information, go to the Fire Max 11 product page.

