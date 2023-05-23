Bouclair Selects PredictSpring Modern POS for its Omni-Channel Expertise in the Home Furnishings Vertical

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PredictSpring, a leader in omni-channel commerce and modern POS technology, today announced that Bouclair, the home furnishings and décor brand known across Canada, has completed the integration of PredictSpring’s modern POS into all of its retail locations. PredictSpring’s modern POS platform provides a seamless customer and store associate experience for Bouclair’s customers across all channels.

“For over 50 years, Bouclair has been committed to offering our customers not only stylish and affordable home furnishings, but also a personalized and enjoyable shopping experience,” said Peter Goldberg, President & CEO of Bouclair. “As part of that, we knew it was important to innovate and modernize our POS platform in order to connect the instore and online experiences for both our store associates and customers. PredictSpring was able to develop and bring to market a powerful POS solution in a matter of months, and we’re excited that it has been successfully integrated into all of our locations in Canada.”

PredictSpring’s modern POS, designed specifically for the home furnishings industry, will provide Bouclair with the ability to offer its customers the following enhancements:

Full POS and mPOS – PredictSpring Modern POS is deployed both as a fixed POS with cash drawer and printer as well as an mPOS device running on an iPhone or iPad.

Clienteling – Customer 360.

Omni-channel Commerce - Support for endless aisle, buy online return in-store (BORIS), buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), and buy online fulfill in-store (BOFIS).

Inventory Management – Support for real-time inventory visibility across all channels, inventory receiving, cycle counting, store transfers, and inventory adjustments.

“We’re excited to be working with a brand that values the customer experience so deeply,” said Nitin Mangtani, Founder and CEO of PredictSpring. “As shoppers of home furnishings really value the in-store experience, it was important to develop a modern POS solution that provided benefits to Bouclair customers in store but kept them engaged with the brand when shopping online. As a global company, we were also able to provide a solution that supports both English and French in order to meet Canadian regulatory requirements. We’re excited to be able to play a role in the growth and evolution of such a respected brand.

The features in PredictSpring’s modern POS designed specifically for the home furnishings industry provide brands and retailers with several notable benefits, including speeding up the path to purchase by offering cashless and counterless checkout, providing a complete 360-degree view of the customer allowing for more personalized interactions with customers, and seamlessly bridging the online and in-store experience.

PredictSpring Modern POS is available in 25 countries including US, UK, Canada, Australia, South Korea and has achieved fiscal compliance for POS software in European countries including France, Austria, Italy, Portugal, Germany, and in Mexico.

About PredictSpring

PredictSpring is the leading omni-channel commerce platform in the retail POS market. PredictSpring Modern POS provides a seamless in-store experience for brands with support for full POS, mPOS, cash management, clienteling, endless aisle, inventory management and curbside pickup.

PredictSpring Modern POS connects the online and in-store customer journey and enables brands to engage with customers by offering fast and seamless omni-channel journeys. PredictSpring Content Management System (CMS), the leading no-coding commerce platform, enables retailers to create highly customized on-brand experiences along with in-store promotions and loyalty integrations.

Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping, PredictSpring powers omni-channel experiences for the world’s leading brands and retailers, including Bouclair, Deciem, Movado, LoveSac, Steve Madden and Suitsupply. To learn more, visit www.predictspring.com

About Bouclair

Based in Montreal, Bouclair is a lifestyle brand with a unique offering of in-house designed home fashion décor and furniture. Our 900+ employees are all committed to deliver on our promise to inspire our customers thanks to beautiful product, exceptional shopping experiences and aspirational environments in our 54 stores across Canada and online.