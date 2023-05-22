FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala Raises $825,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The 21st annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala shone extra brightly on Saturday, May 20, when supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® helped raise $825,000 for the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Photo credit: Omar Charcousse

The 21st annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala shone extra brightly on Saturday, May 20, when supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® helped raise $825,000 for the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Photo credit: Omar Charcousse

The 21st annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala shone extra brightly on Saturday, May 20, when supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® helped raise $825,000 for the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Photo credit: Omar Charcousse

The 21st annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala shone extra brightly on Saturday, May 20, when supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® helped raise $825,000 for the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Photo credit: Omar Charcousse

The 21st annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala shone extra brightly on Saturday, May 20, when supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® helped raise $825,000 for the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Photo credit: Carlos Aristizabal

The 21st annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala shone extra brightly on Saturday, May 20, when supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® helped raise $825,000 for the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Photo credit: Carlos Aristizabal

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 21st annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala shone extra brightly on Saturday, May 20, when supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® helped raise $825,000 for the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Renowned visual artist Romero Britto joined the celebration, where he was honored with the 2023 St. Jude Angels & Stars Lifetime Achievement Award for his commitment to St. Jude patient families and his philanthropic efforts.

Each year, the gala unites philanthropists, donors, influencers and celebrities inspired by the cause of researching and treating childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Since its inception, the gala has raised close to $20 million for this lifesaving work by St. Jude. This year’s event raised $825,000, helping ensure that no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

The gala featured performances by GRAMMY® Winner Willy Chirino who celebrated the 50th anniversary of his musical career, the two-time Latin GRAMMY® nominated Luis Figueroa as well as DJ Africa, the well-known Ecuadorian American artist and music producer. The gala was hosted by Lili Estefan, co-host of TelevisaUnivision’s El Gordo Y la Flaca and Andrea Meza, co-host of Telemundo’s morning show “Hoy Dia” and Former Miss Universe.

Attendees also included Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Carlos Adyan, Maity Interiano, Mariela Encarnacion, Martin Berlanga, Tito Nieves, Josh Kelly, Poncho De Anda, Luis Alfonso Borrego, Siudy Garrido, Danella Urbay, Belkys Nerey, Jackie Nespral, Caroline Rhea and many others.

The event was sponsored by FedEx, the Anthony R. Abraham Foundation, Braman Miami, Telemundo, Univida Medical Centers, TelevisaUnivision, Inc., DraftPros, and Las Mercedes Medical Center.

Event b-roll can be found here.

To learn more about the event and to make a donation to St. Jude visit stjude.org/angelsandstars.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.