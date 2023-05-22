What places in Peru will appear in the film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was filmed in emblematic places of Peru (Photo: Gihan Tubbeh/PROMPERÚ).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was filmed in emblematic places of Peru (Photo: Gihan Tubbeh/PROMPERÚ).

LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Transformers”, the seventh iteration in the Paramount Pictures franchise, is set in Peru. Discover the key sites featured in the movie and start planning your dream travel to these top bucket list destinations:

San Martin

Located in the Northern High Jungle of Peru, this region is ideal for nature lovers, hikers and bird watchers in search of new landscapes. Imagine waterfalls and cascades falling on natural stones and forming pools in the middle of an intense green landscape.

Cusco

This is the most famous region of Peru. The ancient city of Cusco was organized and built in the shape of a puma, with the head located in Saqsaywaman, a military complex built with stones as large as 5 meters that weigh around 120 tons. Nowadays, the city center’s architecture is predominantly Colonial Spanish built on top of the stony old city and the result is strikingly beautiful.

In the Sacred Valley of Urubamba, one of the largest salt extraction centers of pre-Hispanic origin, Maras, is nested in steep valley slopes, a white strip of 5,000 salt ponds staggered down in terraces.

Machupicchu is one of the most amazing New 7 Wonders of the World. This place may be the best example that mankind can build a gigantic stony complex in the middle of a heavenly landscape while respecting the natural harmony and the result is really moving.

Film in Peru

'Film in Peru' is PROMPERÚ's strategy to promote the country as a film destination, raising awareness of the country's identity and image.

Peru offers an amazing geography and a vast culture that make the country a destination with countless locations and diverse settings where all kinds of stories can be told. Peru is history, nature, culture and adventure.

In addition, we are a melting pot of ethnicities and living cultures with cultural manifestations of vibrant colors and a rich folklore that fuses music, dances and traditional celebrations that have transcended time. Also, our diverse gastronomy stands out. The result of the fusion of climates, cultures, colors and flavors of the Coastline, the Andes mountains and the Amazon make the experience of filming in Peru unforgettable.

We invite you to discover the Peruvian locations here: https://filminperu.peru.info/en-us/