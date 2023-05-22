Vertech Partners With CESMII To Expand Their Strategic Focus on Smart Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertech, an innovative systems integrator with a wide breadth of services and offerings with locations in Arizona, California, Tennessee and Texas, has joined as the newest member of CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute.

Specializing in industrial automation and information solutions, including SCADA, MES and OT among others, Vertech bolsters the CESMII stable of innovators in the organization’s drive to improve digital manufacturing enterprise.

“In our ongoing effort to democratize and improve access to smart manufacturing practices, we’re always looking for innovative, aggressive companies that can help us continue to evolve and grow,” said John Dyck, CESMII CEO. “We’re excited to have an industry changemaker like Vertech join us to help advance the adoption of smart manufacturing across the U.S.”

Vertech offers next-generation automation services to a number of vertical markets, including food and beverage, solar energy, water/wastewater, airports and general manufacturing. They look forward to partnering with CESMII to leverage their vendor-agnostic tools, capabilities and methodologies, as well as technology strategies that support interoperability and a focus on reducing complexity, cost and the total cost of ownership for their clients.

They also plan on leveraging CESMII’s Smart Manufacturing Business Assessment which helps clients develop future-proof manufacturing strategies and roadmaps to put their smart manufacturing journey on the right path.

“It’s no secret that smart manufacturing represents how organizations will succeed in the coming years and decades,” said Titus Crabb, Vertech CEO. “And partnering with CESMII allows us to put our best foot forward by collaborating with the best and brightest minds in the smart manufacturing space. We’re looking forward to building great things as part of CESMII.”

About CESMII

CESMII – the Smart Manufacturing Institute – has a total investment of $140M from Department of Energy funding and public/private partnership contributions, with a mandate to create a more competitive manufacturing environment here in the US. CESMII is one of 16 Manufacturing USA institutes on this mission to increase manufacturing productivity, global competitiveness, and reinvestment by increasing energy productivity, improving economic performance and raising workforce capacity. University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) is the program and administrative home of CESMII. For more information about CESMII, its history and Smart Manufacturing, visit cesmii.org

About Vertech

Vertech is a well-respected systems integrator with a wide range of expertise across the manufacturing spectrum. The company is dedicated to elevating human well-being through automation and championing the smart manufacturing movement. Vertech achieves this by improving operational efficiency, visibility, and security using top-tier automation, SCADA, MES, and OT network solutions. The company works across a variety of vertical markets, offering services such as mobile-first design, full-process control, real-time data monitoring, efficiency tracking (OEE) and maintenance management (CMMS). For more information, visit vertech.com.