YogaSix South Hills Joins the Fight Against Alzheimer’s on International Yoga Day

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YogaSix South Hills, located in the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon, is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania as part of The Longest Day initiative on International Yoga Day, June 21, 2023. Each year on the summer solstice, this year-round initiative culminates with people around the world coming together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease through fundraising. Many studies show that practicing yoga may help improve quality of life and cognitive abilities in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is a perfect moment of several different movements coming together. International Yoga Day, The Longest Day, as well as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month,” Jarrid Danburg, Owner of YogaSix South Hills, said. “Research suggests that, through yoga, your brain develops new connections that improve cognitive skills such as learning and memory. These new connections can play a key role in improving quality of life and alleviating symptoms of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.”

YogaSix South Hills will host four classes between 6:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on June 21 to help raise awareness. A donation of $5 will be made for each person who attends a class in addition to a matching donation of 50% of proceeds from new memberships and class packages purchased. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple, and lights in the YogaSix studio will be purple to support this initiative. Secure your spot in a class by signing up online, through the YogaSix mobile app, or by calling the South Hills studio at 412-593-2464. The deadline for class registration is June 20, 2023.

In the afternoon, the YogaSix team invites the community to Yoga Day at PNC Park. A portion of game ticket sales will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. A yoga class will be held on the field following the game at 5:30 p.m. with YogaSix South Hills Lead Teacher Montana Mitchell serving as a guest teacher. Start time for the class could be adjusted slightly if the game runs longer than expected. To register for Yoga Day at PNC Park, go to www.pirates.com/yoga. The deadline to register is May 29, 2023.

For more information on YogaSix South Hills at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon, go to www.yogasix.com/south-hills.

About YogaSix

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a boutique yoga brand that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises in 2021, Entrepreneur Franchise Top 500 List in 2022. YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com.

