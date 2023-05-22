Addison Group EVP, Peg Buchenroth, Awarded for Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion by Staffing Industry Analysts, SIA

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addison Group Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Peg Buchenroth is recognized on SIA’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers list for 2023. Peg’s intentional work on assembling and developing a team of DEI specialists and implementing an inclusive strategy to advocate for representation and safe spaces for everyone across the company highlight her selection to this year’s list.

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the industry’s most reliable global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers list, now in its third year, honors staffing professionals, executives, and leaders working to make workplaces more equitable and inclusive by having crucial conversations and actions around diversity, belonging, fair treatment of workers, equal pay, hiring bias, discrimination, racism, and more.

Peg’s strategy to support the creation of multiple employee resource groups (ERGs) has improved employee morale, productivity, and innovation. The employee-led, Addison-sponsored ERGs are crucial to providing internal support and social networks around identity that aid in recruitment, retention, strategic guidance, and org-wide collaboration.

Quote from Peg Buchenroth, EVP, Addison Group

“Our employee resource groups play a critical role in providing an extremely safe space for employees to build a community, be together and share stories. The love and passion our employees have shown in being part of DE&I efforts has been gratifying.”

Additional DEI activities led by Peg include the creation of a permanent 11-member DEI Advisory Board, DEI onboarding training, and educational resources around DEI holidays and events celebrated by Addison Group.

Peg has also earned over 20 years of experience in human resources and is often called upon to lend her expertise for industry presentations and publications. Additionally, Peg has served as an Addison Group HR spokesperson for trends and topics surrounding the delicate nature of human capital.

Quote from Tom Moran, CEO, Addison Group

“Today, we are proud to celebrate Peg for being included on SIA’s 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers list. Peg is a trusted resource who leads with her heart and represents the quintessential Addison Group philosophy that our people are our greatest asset. She and her team are committed to providing the type of quality wellness and support required to set all our employees up for success, and we are grateful for her guidance.”

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA, a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, whose proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services.

About Addison Group

Addison Group, an award winning talent solutions and consulting company in the U.S., provides industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch. Addison offers a full suite of consulting and recruiting capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, non-clinical healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. Addison Group has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Forbes’ Top 200 America’s Best Professional and Specialist Search Firms, Forbes’ America’s Best Recruiters and Executive Search Firms, America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms, SIA Top 100 Staffing Bold Leaders, and Inc. Best 100 Places to Work.