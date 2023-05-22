MEGGITT Selects MEMSCAP for Engine Monitoring Systems

GRENOBLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announces that MEGGITT PLC has selected MEMSCAP to provide some key components for their engine monitoring instruments.

Headquartered in the UK, MEGGITT is a global engineering group specialising in extreme environment components and smart sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets.

MEMSCAP will supply MEGGITT with various configurations of pressure modules integrating standard and customized versions of the new generation of its SP85 sensor. These sensors and pressure modules will be designed and qualified to be fully integrated into the MEGGITT Engine Monitoring Units (EMU).

MEMSCAP modular aerospace products are designed for all the aeronautics control systems worldwide, and their applications range from engine control, altitude and cabin pressure control, air data, to altimeters, air speed indicators and space applications.

Specifications and details for MEMSCAP avionics products can be obtained by contacting MEMSCAP at info@memscap.com or by contacting our office in Skoppum, Norway.

About MEGGITT PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, MEGGITT PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, MEGGITT is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. MEGGITT employs over 9,000 people at more than 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide. Amongst its portfolio, MEGGITT provides a wide range of cockpit instruments for civil and military, fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. Its ranges include air data systems, condition monitoring and life support equipment.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (Euronext Paris - Memscap - ISIN code: FR0010298620 - Ticker symbol: MEMS)