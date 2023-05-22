GE Appliances Celebrates 70 Years of Innovation for American Homes from its Headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky

The innovative spirit and drive to find a better way continues today at GE Appliances. In 2023, the company launched the first smart mixer in the U.S. -- the GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense winning awards and accolades at the Consumer Electronics Show. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

Habiba Sakhizada is one of more than 200 employees hired at Appliance Park in the last year as part of the GEA Every Voice program, which seeks to eliminate language as a barrier to employment. Sakhizada is a refugee from Afghanistan. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

In 1954, the first computer ever developed for industry, the Remington Rand UNIVAC, was turned over to GE Appliance Park. Harvard Business Review described it as the ”beginning of a revolution.” (Photo: Elfun Historical Society, 1987, A Walk Through the Park)

The first ”sign” of the coming of Appliance Park was a billboard located on the farmland running parallel to Shepherdsville Road in 1950. (Photo: Elfun Historical Society, 1987, A Walk Through the Park)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 1953, GE Appliances shipped its first appliance – a dryer – from its Appliance Park campus in Louisville, Kentucky. Over the past 70 years, Louisville has been the largest manufacturing site, research and development center and the hub for innovations that shape how American families live.

“ For seven decades, Appliance Park has been a pioneer in the home appliance industry,” said Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances, a Haier company. “ Here in Louisville, GE Appliances invents and builds products that help improve life in the home for families across the country. Today’s milestone is made possible thanks to great employees and the support of valued consumers, customers and community partners who trust and choose us. As we look to the future, we're more energized than ever to continue serving as a leader in American manufacturing and as a good corporate citizen of our hometown community. Through continued investments at Appliance Park, we're developing even smarter products, breakthrough solutions, and quality experiences that simplify and bring value to people's lives.”

Since 2016, GE Appliances (GEA) has invested $2 billion in new products and advanced manufacturing technology for its nine plants and nationwide distribution network to support its strategy to be closer to customers and consumers. More than $800 million of the total investment has been spent in Kentucky.

The headquarters and manufacturing operations in Louisville contribute more than $7.4 billion to Kentucky’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The company buys $517 million from approximately 640 Kentucky suppliers.

In 2022, GEA announced a partnership with Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI), Louisville’s Metro Chamber of Commerce, to recruit and develop diverse suppliers to improve economic inclusion in Louisville and support the company’s goal to spend $1 billion with diverse suppliers by 2030.

“ You can find a GE appliance in half of all U.S. homes thanks to the thousands of employees who have worked here at Appliance Park through the years to produce more than 240 million appliances,” said Peter Pepe, vice president of clothes care for GE Appliances, whose team sits in AP1 – the first manufacturing plant at Appliance Park. “ The legacy of innovation that we continue to build on would not be possible without our terrific employees. They make the best appliances in the world.”

FACT SHEET – GE Appliances in Louisville

From inventing the self-clean oven to the recently launched award-winning, all-in-one GE Profile™ Combination washer/dryer, finding a better way remains the focus for GE Appliances in Louisville. Today, building on the legacy of Thomas Edison, more than 1,600 engineers work throughout 80-plus high-tech labs and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to design and manufacture the latest home appliances, and 6,000 production associates build appliances in five large plants across the massive campus. In total, GE Appliances employs more than 8,500 people in Louisville.

Key innovations developed by GE Appliances in Louisville include:

GEA’s history in Louisville

The original plot of 900-plus acres of farmland for Appliance Park was purchased in 1950 by General Electric.

The groundbreaking of the first manufacturing plant – Building 1 – happened in July of 1951.

It would take two years to build up the facilities before shipping the first product on February 6, 1953.

Later in 1953, the first dishwashers and ranges were shipped.

With a legacy of firsts, Appliance Park was one of the first industrial parks in the U.S. and home to the first commercial UNIVAC computer.

Appliance Park boasts its own zip code – 40225 – and the current campus sits on 750 acres.

From sponsoring the very first Kentucky Derby Festival 50 years ago to investing more than $50 million over the last 10 years in public schools and community organizations, GE Appliances has been a part of positively impacting the Louisville community for generations. GEA’s community investments have helped provide inclusive events, break down barriers, increase access to educational opportunities and connect people with the resources they need to be successful.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, our appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information on our company, brands, and corporate citizenship, visit www.geappliancesco.com.