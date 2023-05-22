Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Res Nova Bio Leverages FDA Cleared Tumor Blood Vessel Targeting Technology to Intravenously Deliver Cancer Killing Viruses

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI) announced today its Spin-Off Company, Res Nova Bio, achieved successful delivery of a cancer killing virus to breast cancer, resulting in shrinkage of the tumor without induction of side effects.

The Company, which is currently manufacturing the FDA-cleared ValloVax endothelial cell vaccine, has demonstrated that intravenous administration of viral infected ValloVax cells results in direct delivery to the breast cancer, causing regression and generation of immunity. The company plans to generate “next generation” tumor targeting cell therapies based on specific properties of the blood vessels that feed the cancer.

“Cancer cells are selectively sensitive to killing by viruses because in their decision to multiply excessively and metastasize, they forgo antiviral molecular defenses that are present in non-cancer cells,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer. “The FDA has approved one viral derived product, T-Vec by Amgen for treatment of melanoma, however this requires injection directly into the tumor, which has some level of impracticality since not all tumors can be accessed1. The data presented today provides a means of intravenously delivering the virus using cells that selectively deliver it to cancer blood vessels.”

ValloVax was cleared by the FDA for a clinical trial for treatment of lung cancer2, and detailed scientific mechanisms of its ability to selectively interact with new tumor blood vessels has been published3. Res Nova Bio collaborates with the Veltmeyer Institute to provide access to ValloVax to no option breast cancer patients4.

“I commend CEO Famela Ramos and her team of collaborators at Res Nova for expanding the “pregnancy-cancer” connection into the area of oncolytic virus delivery, which opens numerous doors for therapeutic possibilities and partnerships,” stated Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International, the company from which Res Nova spun-out of. “It is important to remember that the virus used in these studies, Newcastle Disease Virus, is well characterized and has a very favorable safety profile, making this an ideal “proof-of-concept” experiment.

“The focus of Res Nova is finding a cure for breast cancer. We see this new data as providing a potentially new weapon in the armamentarium of the brave clinicians who are waging war against this merciless killer,” said Famela Ramos, President, and CEO of Res Nova.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

About Res Nova Bio, Inc.

Res Nova Bio is a San Diego Biotechnology Cancer Immunotherapy Company dedicated to addressing the unmet medical need in the treatment of advanced breast cancer. Our Company is a place where problems get solved and the lives, of our employees and our patients, are transformed. The Company's corporate website is www.resnovabio.com.

1 Harrington et al. A practical guide to the handling and administration of talimogene laherparepvec in Europe. Onco Targets Ther. 2017; 10: 3867–3880.

2 FDA OKs ValloVax for Clinical Investigation in Certain Solid Tumors (immuno-oncologynews.com)

3 Wagner et al. Induction and characterization of anti-tumor endothelium immunity elicited by ValloVax therapeutic cancer vaccine. Oncotarget. 2017; 8:28595-28613.

4 Therapeutic Solutions International Spin-Off Res Nova Bio Collaborates with Veltmeyer MD Inc. to Provide Breast Cancer Patients Access to Novel Cancer Immunotherapy | Business Wire