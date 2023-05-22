Tractor Supply Company Announces Recipients of Inaugural Emerging Artists Program Led by Country Stars Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Kat & Alex, Along With Opry Entertainment Group

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the recipients of the company’s inaugural “Emerging Artists Program” in partnership with country music artists Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, and Kat & Alex, along with Opry Entertainment Group. The program was created to discover and support emerging country artists who live and love what Tractor Supply calls “Life Out Here.” The five selected emerging artists include:

Hailey Verhaalen from Oregon City, OR (Currently resides in Nashville, TN)

Drew Hale from El Paso, TX (Currently resides in Kingsley, MI)

Tae Lewis from Goldsboro, NC (Currently resides in Nashville, TN)

Cosette Smith from Gilbert, AZ (Currently resides in Cypress, CA)

Austin McNeill from Salisbury, NC (Currently resides in Charlotte, NC)

Nearly 900 emerging artists submitted their original song inspired by the Out Here lifestyle. The five Emerging Artists selected by Tractor Supply and the mentor artists have each been paired with one of the five established mentors for the journey of a lifetime. These five Emerging Artists will travel to Nashville, Tennessee this June to collaborate with their mentors, record their songs at a premier studio, meet with industry executives and open for Wilson at an exclusive event during country music’s biggest week in Nashville in June. The Emerging Artists will also earn a spot on “Ole Red on the Rise Presented by Tractor Supply,” an Opry Entertainment Group artist discovery series beginning June 7 at Ole Red Nashville. Fans are invited to attend the free Emerging Artists kickoff event at Ole Red. Finally, each artist will have the opportunity to perform alongside Wilson on the Grand Ole Opry stage and appear in an upcoming Circle Network 30-minute special set to premiere this fall.

“The Tractor Supply Emerging Artists Program is all about providing these talented artists with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take their music career to the next level,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “Everything about this program embodies what we call ‘Life Out Here’ - authenticity, creativity and getting back to your roots. We’re so proud to partner with these artists and their mentors to showcase their songs inspired by Life Out Here. We can’t wait to see and hear what the future holds for all of them.”

On Friday, June 9, Tractor Supply and Lainey Wilson will co-host the “Bell Bottom Barn Dance” during Nashville’s biggest week in country music. This exclusive experience pays homage to Tractor Supply Company’s roots and will mark one of the first public performances from the top five Emerging Artists. The event will celebrate Wilson’s partnership with Tractor Supply and host Tractor Supply team members along with some of her devoted fan club members. From the moment fans and team members walk through the doors of the Bell Tower in the heart of downtown Nashville, they’ll be transported to Life Out Here, the place where everyone is welcome, good American values are celebrated and country music is the soundtrack to our lives.

Follow along on Tractor Supply’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels and visit tractorsupply.com/emergingartists for new announcements about the Emerging Artists Program.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 294 on the 2022 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of April 1, 2023, the Company operated 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Opry Entertainment Group

Rooted in the unparalleled country music history of the Grand Ole Opry, Opry Entertainment Group produces multi-platform entertainment experiences through its growing portfolio of entertainment venues. This includes the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, the iconic Ryman Auditorium, ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Blake Shelton-inspired Ole Red brand and the Wildhorse Saloon which will be reimagined as a Luke Combs-inspired entertainment experience coming 2024. Through concerts, tours, music-inspired restaurants, digital content, and its WSM Radio and Circle Network platforms, Opry Entertainment Group connects millions of music fans to the artists they love through experiences they’ll never forget. Opry Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP)

About Lainey Wilson

CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson is one of Nashville’s hottest and most buzzed-about new artists. As most nominated female artist at the 2023 ACM awards bestowing four wins including “Female Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” “Music Event of The Year,” and “Visual Media of The Year” as well the top nominated artist at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Lainey has been named to nearly every “Artist to Watch” list. Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year, “Things A Man Oughta Know,” nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small Louisiana farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary, and more), Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice, delivering CMA-nominated album of the year with her label debut, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, HARDY, Ashley McBryde, and more. After topping the country radio charts for a second time with, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell, she achieved her third and fourth No. 1 songs with “Heart Like a Truck,” and HARDY collaboration “wait in the truck.” Her critically acclaimed album, “Bell Bottom Country,” reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart, quickly rose to No. 1 on iTunes charts and has amassed over 350 million on-demand streams to date. Most recently, she made her acting debut in Season 5 of the smash hit series “Yellowstone”, was named “Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador,” adding to her growing list of endeavors, and was honored at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards with the Rulebreaker Award. For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.laineywilson.com or follow on Instagram @laineywilsonmusic / Twitter @laineywilson / Facebook.com/laineywilsonmusic.

About Ashley McBryde

GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner Ashley McBryde cut her teeth playing country songs in biker bars – and it shows. The Grand Ole Opry member’s 2018 major label debut Girl Going Nowhere (Warner Music Nashville) charmed The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paste, The Washington Post and more, all en route to landing a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. McBryde closed out 2019 with ACM New Female Artist, CMT Breakout Artist, a New Artist of the Year win at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards and two nominations for the 2020 GRAMMYs for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.” Her follow-up Never Will was tagged by Rolling Stone as one of the most anticipated of the year alongside NPR, who also ranked her Top 10 RIAA Platinum-Certified single “One Night Standards” as one of the best songs of 2019. The album earned McBryde a 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, making Never Will the only album nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACMs, CMAs and the Recording Academy in the same award season. Her GRAMMY-winning duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” went all the way to No. 1 and earned McBryde and Pearce the ACM and CMA award for Musical Event of the Year. McBryde was also honored with the 2022 CMA International Artist Achievement Award for the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the country music industry outside of the United States. Her collaborative project Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville featuring Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere and Benjy Davis earned McBryde her third consecutive GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, making her a six-time GRAMMY nominee. Upon its release, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville garnered applause from The New York Times, NPR, Variety, Vulture, Esquire, Rolling Stone, Billboard and Stereogum, among many more. McBryde recently wrapped The Judds: The Final Tour with Wynonna and two sold-out nights at the Ryman Auditorium with Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Live. Her latest chart-climbing single “Light On In The Kitchen” is available everywhere now along with “The Devil I Know,” with more new music on the way. McBryde will embark on a run of additional headlining shows, festivals, dates with Eric Church on The Outsiders Revival Tour and Jelly Roll this spring and summer. For more information, visit Ashley McBryde.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

About Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch has “built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard), achieving eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, 10 GOLD and PLATINUM certified singles, and tallying over 4.3 BILLION cumulative global streams. His fifth studio album, BLUE IN THE SKY (Broken Bow Records), delivered the history-making PLATINUM, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter),” which became the most-played song at Country radio in 2022 landing at #1 on the Mediabase and #2 on the Billboard Year-End Country Airplay charts. The acclaimed project also features current single “Stars Like Confetti” and latest hit “Party Mode.” “Dustin Lynch's New Music Will Have You Embracing the Party 24/7,” hails E! News, as the good time follow-up to TULLAHOMA – which delivered consecutive PLATINUM chart-toppers: “Ridin’ Roads” and “Good Girl,” in addition to GOLD, Top 5 “Momma’s House.” Since his PLATINUM breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, Lynch has headlined packed venues and toured with Country’s biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Kane Brown this spring. Likewise, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.

About Lauren Alaina

Grand Ole Opry member and Multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina has earned three No. 1 hit singles in just under three years with her smash “Road Less Traveled,” the now 7x Platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend and superstar Kane Brown (his first career No. 1), and “One Beer” with friend and rising star HARDY (also his first career No. 1). Her No. 1 debuting album Sitting Pretty On Top of The World, which includes hit single “Getting Over Him” featuring Jon Pardi, as well as her RIAA-certified Gold-selling “Getting Good.” Alaina, a best-selling and first-time author, released her inspirational book, Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be and was the #1 New Release on two of Amazon’s sales charts in its first week of release. Alaina starred in her first Hallmark Channel movie “Roadhouse Romance” in 2021 to rave reviews and the movie became the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program at release. The rising superstar and Big Loud recording artist, who American Songwriter calls “a vibrant force of positivity in the world,” just came off her second career headlining tour, On Top Of The World Tour Presented By Maurices with multiple sell-outs and rave reviews. The Georgia native has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, Jason Aldean and also sold out her own, first-ever headlining, That Girl Was Me Tour. Alaina has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including national television performances on PBS’s A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, TODAY, ABC’s Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC’s CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB’s World Series national anthem (Game 5, 2021) and more including a performance at the White House for President Obama for a PBS special. For more information and tour dates, please visit http://laurenalainaofficial.com/ and follow Lauren at @Lauren_Alaina on Twitter, @laurenalaina on Instagram and on Facebook. For videos go to her YouTube (@LaurenAlainaAIVEVO)

About Kat & Alex

For as much as Kat & Alex embody classic country stylings and values, the Nashville-based duo also rewrite the rules altogether with a Latin twist. The husband-and-wife pair shake up country with full-bodied soulful delivery, engaging live instrumentation, and bilingual lyrics, introducing themselves as Nashville’s most compelling outliers. Kat is a Miami native and first-generation American from a Cuban family. Alex, who is of Puerto Rican descent, grew up in Northwestern Georgia and moved to Miami by middle school. Their paths crossed after Kat witnessed Alex singing one day at their church, and the two quickly forged an eternal bond after meeting up to collaborate. They appeared on American Idol individually before returning home to focus on writing and recording original music as a duo, and then made their way to Nashville in 2020, igniting a life-altering couple of years. Last year Kat & Alex released Side A of their self-titled, debut EP, which featured songs such as “I Want It All” and “We Bought A House.” The duo then made history by releasing Lado B, an entirely Spanish version of the EP. The project received acclaim in The Tennessean, Billboard, CMT and others. Kat & Alex were named to Nashville Lifestyle’s “Most Beautiful People” list last year, singled out as an Emerging Latin Artist to Discover by Billboard, and deemed “well on their way to stardom” by People Magazine. This year, the pair continues representing Hispanic culture in country music with a sound that’s rich and soulful with velvet harmonies, pop-like vocal riffs, and hooky lyrics.

KatandAlex.com | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube