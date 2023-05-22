Celebrate 529 Day with a New ScholarShare 529 Account and Get Up to $100

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summer is fast approaching, and the excitement of graduations and educational achievements is in the air. During this festive season, higher education may be top of mind and ScholarShare 529, California’s official college savings plan, can help you save for when the time comes with a special offer. In celebration of 529 Day, ScholarShare 529 is making saving for college as advantageous as possible by giving you a bonus up to $100 when you open a new ScholarShare 529 account between May 22 through May 31.*

Recognized each year in May, 529 College Savings Day highlights the importance of 529 savings plans in helping families plan and pay for higher education. To take advantage of this limited-time 529 Day promotion and start your college savings journey today, you can visit ScholarShare529.com/529offer and choose one of two options. To get a $50 bonus, start with a $50 deposit and deposit $50 per month into your account for six months. Or, to get a $100 bonus, start with a $100 deposit and deposit $100 per month into your account for six months.

“The next school year will approach quickly, bringing students that much closer to graduation,” said Julio Martinez, Executive Director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “Whether your student is graduating from kindergarten, just transitioning to high school, or anywhere else in their educational journey, I encourage you to take advantage of this 529 Day offer and help lay the foundation for their future.”

ScholarShare 529 has been helping California families save for college for more than two decades and is a tax-advantaged way to save for higher education. Withdrawals are free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, computer equipment, books, or certain room and board costs. ScholarShare 529 also provides 100% tax-deferred growth, which can mean more money for college.

“When it comes to increased wage potential for your kids and giving them the knowledge and skills to make a difference in our community, the common factor for success is access to higher education,” said Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer. “So, take a few moments and take advantage of this exciting promotion and open a ScholarShare 529 account today.”

Opening a ScholarShare 529 account and claiming the offer is simple and the entire process can be done online at ScholarShare529.com/529offer. Accounts can be set up in as little as 15 minutes and can be easily managed online or by mail. Additionally, ScholarShare 529 provides a variety of helpful resources that fit your savings goals and support your child’s path to a college education.

*Visit www.ScholarShare529.com/529offer or call 1-800-544-5248 for complete terms and conditions. Promotion ends 5/31/2023. Sponsored by ScholarShare 529.

About ScholarShare 529

ScholarShare 529 serves as California’s official college savings plan. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, ScholarShare 529 provides families with a valuable tool that offers a diverse set of investment options, tax-deferred growth, and withdrawals free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, books, certain room and board costs, computer equipment, and other required supplies. ScholarShare 529 manages $12 billion in plan assets across more than 400,000 ScholarShare 529 accounts as of 4/30/2023. To open a ScholarShare 529 account or get more information about the plan, visit www.ScholarShare529.com. For information about the ScholarShare Investment Board, visit www.treasurer.ca.gov/scholarshare, like ScholarShare 529 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scholarshare529, and follow them on Twitter at @ScholarShare529. For more information about ScholarShare 529, visit www.ScholarShare529.com.