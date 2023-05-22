Ooma and NexHealth Partner to Help Dental Practices Make Patient Phone Calls More Personal

Ooma today announced a partnership with NexHealth, the leading patient experience platform, to help dental practices make patient phone calls more personal. Dental care teams can now use the NexHealth Synchronizer to sync patient information from practice management systems with the Ooma Office business phone service so staff can view patient details in real time when taking or making phone calls. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced a partnership with NexHealth, the leading patient experience platform, to help dental practices make patient phone calls more personal. Dental care teams can now use the NexHealth Synchronizer™ to sync patient information from practice management systems with the Ooma Office business phone service so staff can view patient details in real time when taking or making phone calls.

Ooma and NexHealth will jointly introduce customers to their combined solution, which includes a Patient Caller-ID Pop that lets office teams answer phone calls and see patient data such as date of previous visit, date of next scheduled visit, and even names of family members. All of the information will be displayed in the Ooma Office desktop app – increasing patient satisfaction by making phone interactions more efficient and personal.

By bringing two best-in-class solutions together, Ooma and NexHealth will provide integrated patient experience and phone system capabilities that maximize value for dental practices and other health-care providers.

This Patient Caller-ID Pop is embedded alongside the powerful call controls in Ooma Office, which go beyond what’s offered by competing solutions. Staff members can mute themselves, put calls on hold, start recording the conversation, transfer the call or seamlessly flip the call to another device such as a mobile phone. All staff members, not just administrators, can configure virtual receptionists and ring groups. Other advanced features include voicemail transcription, hotdesking and find me follow me.

The Patient Caller-ID Pop works best when used in tandem with the NexHealth patient experience platform. Whenever a patient books an appointment or completes a medical form via NexHealth, for example, that information syncs directly to the practice management system and the Patient Caller-ID Pop through the Synchronizer.

Ooma Office (https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/) is a leading cloud-based phone and unified communication service offering a set of more than 50 features curated to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Designed for easy installation, use and management, with no technical skills required, Ooma Office delivers powerful capabilities that include a virtual receptionist, ring groups, videoconferencing and call queueing.

NexHealth (https://www.nexhealth.com) helps thousands of dentists and other health care professionals improve front office efficiency, patient engagement, and practice growth through a cloud-based patient experience platform that syncs with practice management systems via the NexHealth Synchronizer. This proprietary technology powers capabilities such as online booking, digital forms, automated reminders, online payments, patient reviews and more.

“ Our partnership with Ooma is game-changing for dental practices. Ooma's smart phone system can now instantly read details about the patient from the practice management system,” said Chris Smith, head of partnerships at NexHealth. “ Dental practices tapping into the capabilities of NexHealth and Ooma Office can immediately up-level the patient experience and make life easier for the practice team.”

“ The Patient Caller-ID Pop powered by NexHealth is a great way for Ooma’s dental customers to equip staff with patient insights to better predict next steps and provide timely support to create improved patient outcomes,” said Chris Burgy, vice president of corporate development at Ooma. “ This is truly a ‘better together’ partnership that amplifies the benefits of both Ooma Office and NexHealth.”

To learn more about how Ooma Office can help dental practices, please visit https://www.ooma.com/business/phone-services/dental/. To set up a call with the Ooma sales team, fill out the form at https://www.ooma.com/nexhealth-contactme/.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform.

