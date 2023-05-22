EasyPost Announces Gold Partnership with Manhattan Associates

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyPost, a leading provider of enterprise class multi-carrier shipping solutions, today announced its Gold Partnership with Manhattan Associates, a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions. The collaboration gives Manhattan customers easy access to EasyPost’s cutting-edge technology that streamlines shipping processes and enhances operational efficiency. The partnership also positions Summit Advisory Team, an EasyPost company, to help customers develop a more unified supply chain execution system.

EasyPost offers a powerful suite of shipping solutions designed for high-volume shippers that gives retailers and brands access to more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective shipping. The company’s shipping software offers both on-premise and cloud hosted deployment that comes with access to USPS, FedEx, UPS and DHL in addition to international, regional and last-mile carriers.

“We’re honored to be a Manhattan Gold Solutions Partner,” said Nathan Rucker, EasyPost VP of Enterprise. “The collaboration shows that Manhattan Associates has identified EasyPost as a valuable and trusted enterprise resource. Together, we can help our shared customers achieve better business outcomes.”

Key benefits of the partnership for Manhattan customers include:

Sub-second shipment processing

Enhanced rate shopping

Data insights and visibility

Omnichannel and supply chain consulting services

Best-in-class documentation solutions

Customized business rules

Carrier compliance management

24/7/365 customer support

EasyPost’s highly configurable software solution enables its customers to scale to hundreds of thousands of parcels shipped daily. Manhattan’s customers can also access EasyPost’s data control tower, gaining real-time visibility into their supply chain operations to expand their data-backed decision making.

EasyPost’s relationship with Summit Advisory Team means Manhattan customers can also leverage Summit’s extensive experience in the Manhattan suite of products. Benefits to Manhattan customers include holistic implementation services spanning program management, functional and technical expertise, organizational change management, and operational analytics.

“We’re excited to help retailers and ecommerce brands reach new heights with the most comprehensive suite of enterprise shipping solutions available,” said Rucker. “From our fully customizable software to our incredibly robust data platform and consulting team, our modern solutions were built to meet the needs of the largest shippers, allowing us to help our customers stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.”

To learn more about EasyPost and how it helps businesses thrive, visit www.easypost.com/enterprise.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is a technology leader that provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise-level solutions to today’s global shipping challenges for retailers, ecommerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company’s fully customizable shipping software makes shipping more simple, efficient, and reliable, delivering an industry-leading 99.99% uptime. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.