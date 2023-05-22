Xcellerant and Flinn Foundation Partner to Fuel Growth in Arizona Bioscience and Healthcare Sectors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xcellerant Ventures (XVC) welcomes the Flinn Foundation as a limited partner in its Xcellerant Venture Capital Fund I. Xcellerant Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in early and seed stage startups within the HealthTech and MedTech sectors. Xcellerant seeks to invest in dynamic founding teams with strong intellectual property portfolios that XVC believes will transform medical practice and dramatically improve healthcare.

In 2002, The Flinn Foundation developed Arizona's Bioscience Roadmap. Flinn’s leadership and commitment to advancing Arizona's bioscience sector has enabled a thriving business environment with untapped potential. Utilizing deep expertise in bioscience, health, entrepreneurship and regulatory law, Xcellerant’s experienced team will provide support and opportunities within the bioscience ecosystem that the Flinn Foundation has cultivated for over two decades.

XVC’s and The Flinn Foundation’s aligned missions to support the growth and success of the bioscience and healthcare sectors in Arizona will result in faster commercialization of transformative solutions and greater impact for the benefit of patients.

