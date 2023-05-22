UiPath and Peraton Announce Partnership to Expand Cloud-based Automation in U.S. Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian Sectors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced its partnership with Peraton, a leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, to deliver the UiPath Business Automation Platform as a cloud-based managed service to high-security environments within U.S. intelligence, defense, and civilian agencies.

Peraton specializes in helping essential government agencies overcome daunting challenges that require fast, reliable, and secure technology solutions. These valued customers require the highest levels of compliance and security to complete their missions. This partnership enables it to take advantage of the UiPath AI-powered automation platform in sensitive environments as a managed service – either via cloud or on-premises with expert support in automation scripting, implementation, and management. As a result, the customers will be able to rapidly scale in any mission area, take full advantage of higher productivity and increased visibility, enjoy enhanced insights with real-time situational intelligence, advance their digital transformation, and improve business outcomes within their unique customer environments.

Through this partnership, UiPath and Peraton allow customers to create and execute on automation strategies, drive mission agility, and orchestrate transformational impact for highly sensitive secure workloads. The AI-powered UiPath Platform offers unprecedented time-to-value by combining the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes.

“Automation can be a potent 'arrow in the quiver' for civilian, defense and the intelligence community—as well as for American businesses and citizens—as we move forward into a future of renewal, resilience, and readiness,” said Mike Daniels, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at UiPath. “With automation, implementations happen fast, and improvements are immediate. Our partnership with Peraton will enable us to jointly push automation out to the edge to effect where services are delivered, which leads to better outcomes and improved employee experiences.”

“Our partnership with UiPath will leverage the power of automation, AI, and machine learning to help tackle missions of consequence at greater scope and scale than before,” said Mike King, Chief Growth Officer at Peraton. “As national security continues to evolve, this partnership helps ensure our customers are utilizing market-leading solutions to achieve transformational impact and meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

Automation can be deployed to increase quality, reduce human error, increase compliance, strengthen controls environments, and add new services to an organization’s portfolio. The White House Executive Order (EO) on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government instructs federal agencies to modernize government programs and find ways to reduce costly, time-consuming administrative tasks—which are achievable in automation first organizations. Additionally, since the launch of the Federal Cloud Computing Strategy, government agencies have been migrating to the cloud to achieve scalability and reduce costs.

UiPath and Peraton combined to drastically improve processes at a U.S. defense agency. The customer needed to process hundreds of weekly metrics from data dispersed in disparate sources. With an automation solution from UiPath, the agency built highly scalable bots to fully automate the process, reducing the workload from many hours to 15 minutes. In addition, automation can be deployed to support federal and civilian agencies to manage future global events such as pandemics by processing and understanding data in real time.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can’t be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we’re safeguarding your peace of mind.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.