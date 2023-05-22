BerlinRosen Holdings Strengthens Technology Communications Capabilities with Investment in Inkhouse

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com), through BerlinRosen Holdings (“BerlinRosen”), has made an investment in and partnered with Inkhouse (www.inkhouse.com) and its Founder and CEO Beth Monaghan. Inkhouse, an industry-leading strategic communications agency, bolsters BerlinRosen Holdings’ network, marking the group’s fifth major investment in 10 months, as they continue to build a platform to provide clients with unparalleled global full-service communications and marketing services. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. O2 made a significant investment in BerlinRosen in January 2022.

Founded in 2007, Inkhouse is a strategic communications firm with more than 140 team members. It’s headquartered in Boston, with offices in seven major cities, including hybrid and fully remote employees across 16 states. The agency provides innovative communications for its clients across technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, venture capital, climate tech, education, consumer, and security, representing clients such as Databricks, Dialpad, ForgeRock, Harvard University’s Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative, Incredible Health, The Markup, Raytheon, VMware, Xerox and ZwitterCo.

“The BerlinRosen partnership is an affirmation of our commitment to our people and our clients. BerlinRosen is a growth partner that shares our belief that doing good in the world and doing well in business should be mutually inclusive. Together, we’ll continue to enhance our culture, while serving the changing needs of our clients,” said Beth Monaghan. “As we sit at the cusp of the next phase of technological advancement — AI, climate tech, healthcare, space and more — this is a moment to invest in our future with new capabilities and partnerships to anticipate what’s next. It would be difficult to overstate my admiration for what BerlinRosen is building.”

Inkhouse will continue to retain its brand, remain independent and under its existing leadership. The agency will immediately have access to the expanded resources and talent of the BerlinRosen network, which includes advertising, public affairs, regulatory consulting, crisis management, digital marketing, content studio, DEI, and influencer marketing.

"We have tremendous respect for Inkhouse and the team that Beth has built. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver strategic communications that help our clients stand out in an ever-evolving business landscape," said Jonathan Rosen, Principal and Co-Founder of BerlinRosen. "Inkhouse shares our company values, commitment to putting clients first, and a unique storytelling method to deliver best in class services.”

This investment complements BerlinRosen Holdings’ team of over 500 strategists across 10 offices in the United States and Europe. Inkhouse bolsters the holding company’s technology division across BerlinRosen, representing clients including Samsung, Mozilla, Blink Energy, and Cornell Tech, and Glen Echo Group, representing clients including Google, the Hewlett Foundation Cyber Initiative, the American Library Association, and Twilio. With the addition of Inkhouse, BerlinRosen Holdings' combined resources and expertise will serve clients in even more dynamic and differentiated ways.

Sean Darin at O2 commented, “Inkhouse is transformative to the BerlinRosen platform and, alongside BerlinRosen and Glen Echo, positions the platform as a comprehensive strategic partner for the companies, organizations, and institutions that are driving the future of technology in our world. Beth Monaghan and her leadership team have built a phenomenal business, clearly demonstrating they’re the premier tech comms agency, and we could not be more thrilled for them to join our platform of best-in-class agencies.”

About Inkhouse

Inkhouse is a strategic communications firm for innovative thinkers, creators and leaders who believe in the power of stories to effect positive change. Inkhouse is a culture and values-driven company that believes what’s good for their people is good for business and their clients. Founded in 2007, Inkhouse has grown organically to an agency of more than 140 people in seven major cities with hybrid and fully remote employees across 16 states. Additional information is available at www.inkhouse.com.

About BerlinRosen

BerlinRosen is a full-service communications firm with more than 500 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Amsterdam. Since its founding in 2005, BerlinRosen has powerfully expanded its presence in corporate, social impact/ESG, nonprofit, entertainment, media, racial justice, healthcare, hospitality, lifestyle, technology, issue advocacy and workers’ rights communications. BerlinRosen has received many important accolades, including being the only agency to be named #1 Best PR Firm in America by Observer more than once (2023; 2022; 2018), PRWeek’s Outstanding Large Agency of the Year (2023), PRNews’ Large PR Agency of the Year (2021) and 5/5 Stars on Forbes’ latest Best PR Agencies in America list. Additional information is available at www.berlinrosen.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.