Aegis Consulting Joins Commonwealth to Accelerate Growth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces the addition of Aegis Consulting, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, to its network of independent financial advisors. With their former firm for 39 and 25 years, respectively, principals Michael Cirino, CLU®, ChFC®, CBEC, and Alexander Harrison, RFC®, along with 11 advisors and additional support staff, bring with them nearly $1.24 billion in client assets.

Aegis Consulting provides advanced fee-based financial planning, wealth management, and estate and business succession planning for high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients, family businesses, and salaried executives. The firm distinguishes itself through its “Aegis Method,” a repeatable planning approach to advice, financial solutions, and implementing protection strategies for clients. To learn more about Aegis Consulting, visit https://www.aegisconsults.com.

“Having spent our entire careers at the same firm, we didn’t take this move lightly,” explained Cirino. “While our bias was to stay where we were, after an extensive due diligence process, it was clear that Commonwealth was the best choice for our clients, advisors, and staff. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel—we just want to make the wheel better, and Commonwealth gives us the ability to do that and run the business the way we want.”

Harrison added, “Commonwealth has the best blend of award-winning support, integrated technology, and independence. Our partnership will make it easier for us to do business, allowing our advisors to be more productive and spend more time servicing clients and building relationships. Our goal is to grow the firm nationally, and we are in a better position to do that with Commonwealth.”

On average, members of the Aegis team have been working with clients to achieve their financial goals for more than 24 years. In addition to Cirino and Harrison, the team consists of Bruce Chadbourne, CFP®, Cindy Deavel, CFP®, Stuart Farb, CLU®, ChFC®, CRPC®, Hayley Gregory, CFP®, Rebecca Kaufman, CFP®, CRPC®, Taylor Lloyd, James Neel, MBA, Nathan Rogero, FSCP®, CRPS®, Bruce Schilling, CIMA®, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, Michael Sullum, CRPC®, and Walter Williams, MBA, CFP®.

“The Aegis Consulting team is a group of highly successful professionals with an impressive caliber of clients and complex needs,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer at Commonwealth. “The team will benefit from our advanced technology, streamlined operations, and suite of sophisticated solutions, including our Advanced Planning support for high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients. We’re excited to welcome Aegis to Commonwealth and be their partner of choice as they expand their footprint and increase their client base.”

“The health and longevity of our organization are paramount,” added Harrison. “Healthy organizations grow both organically and by attracting new people, especially young talent. We’re looking forward to even greater success as we implement our new business plan with the help of Commonwealth.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth Financial Network “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Nine Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with more than 2,100 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $242.9 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

