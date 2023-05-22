Cynthia Garris Ministries Transforms Local Movie Theater into Vibrant Place of Worship

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cynthia Garris Ministries has unveiled the transformation of a local movie theater into a dynamic house of worship. Led by Pastor Cyndi, the congregation has embraced this unconventional venue, offering a fresh perspective on faith in unexpected spaces.

The decision to repurpose the theater was driven by the church's desire to connect with the community in a way that felt familiar and inviting. By repurposing the movie house, Cynthia Garris Ministries has created an environment where everyone can come together under one roof.

Pastor Cyndi expressed her excitement, stating, "We believe that faith has the power to transcend boundaries, and not just geographical ones. Our church in the movie theater symbolizes our belief that God's message can reach us in any setting, be it through films or heartfelt sermons."

Cynthia Garris Ministries aims to connect with the community beyond worship. After successful holiday initiatives, such as dinner giveaways and charity work, the church plans to continue bringing the community together through the transformative message of Jesus Christ.

The grand opening of Cynthia Garris Ministries at Regal Cinemas (Auditorium Three) in the Crossgates Mall is scheduled for June 4, 2023, featuring inspiring sermons and a warm welcome to all attendees.

For more information, visit cynthiagarrisministries.org or contact A. Bean at a.bean@cynthiagarrisministries.org.

About Cynthia Garris Ministries:

Cynthia Garris Ministries is a non-denominational church committed to nurturing faith, fostering community, and making a difference in the lives of individuals and families. Embracing spiritual growth, the church connects with the community in innovative ways, redefining traditional notions of worship. To learn more, visit cynthiagarrisministries.org.