Thousand Oaks Biologics and GeneQuantum Healthcare Signed A Strategic Partnership Agreement for ADC Drug Development

SUZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thousand Oaks Biologics Inc. (TOBio) and GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (GQ) are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership focusing on the CMC development of ADC products with a core conjugation technology for more stable drug candidates.

The over 200 million RMB collaboration will allow GQ to leverage TOBio's expertise in CMC and commercial manufacturing to advance its pharmaceutical research on ADC products and enable GQ to speed up its Biologics License Applications. Meanwhile, GQ will share with TOBio its leading enzymatic site-specific conjugation technology to provide more effective and comprehensive CDMO services to the industry.

“We are thrilled to have reached an in-depth collaboration with Thousand Oaks Biologics. TOBio is a cutting-edge global biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, whose CMC capabilities in biologics are widely acknowledged. GQ and TOBio will collaborate closely, leveraging our respective strengths and resources, to pursue multiple cooperative projects, and to jointly accelerate the development of the ADC industry,” said Dr. Qin Gang, Chairman of GQ.

“I am very excited to establish this collaboration with GeneQuantum Healthcare. GQ’s innovative conjugation technology offers significant value and differentiated advantages in the discovery and development of ADC molecules. We believe Thousand Oaks Biologics' competitive CMC expertise in large molecules will fully empower GeneQuantum to accelerate its product development process, making high-quality biological drugs accessible and affordable to patients,” said Dr. Luo Shun, Chairman of TOBio.

About Thousand Oaks Biologics

Thousand Oaks Biologics is a leading CDMO company focusing on large molecules, offering comprehensive one-stop CMC services ranging from cell line development to clinical and commercial manufacturing. TOBio’s R&D development and GMP manufacturing sites are based in Nantong, Jiangsu Province and in Shanghai. The company provides CDMO services for monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, ADCs and other biologics compounds. Since 2021, TOBio has successfully completed multiple BLA therapeutic antibody projects, and passed two pre-approval inspections (PAI) for their clients. The company has provided close to a hundred pharmaceutical research projects for its clients and partners, and has established itself as a trustworthy CDMO partner in the biotech industry.

About GeneQuantum Healthcare

GeneQuantum Healthcare is a pioneering global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of ADCs using the enzymatic site-specific conjugation technology. The company has built the comprehensive underlying technology systems iLDC® and iGDC®, which can provide a full-process solution for various conjugates from molecular design to commercial production. Leveraging this platform, GeneQuantum Healthcare has successfully developed multiple innovative ADCs for clinical stage. The ADCs empowered by GeneQuantum’s conjugation technology have cross-generational advantages in process quality and metabolic stability. The seamless integration of the intelligent conjugation process into the antibody process greatly reduces the cost of comprehensive commercial production. GeneQuantum Healthcare is committed to "empowering" the development of various bioconjugates around the world, and achieving ecological co-construction and win-win cooperation in all fields.