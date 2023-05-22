Mitsubishi Electric and Movensys form Alliance to Expand AC Servo and Motion Control Businesses

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kei Uruma, "Mitsubishi Electric") and MOVENSYS Inc. (Headquarters: Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, Korea, CEO: Pyongwon Pak/Japan Corporation: Tachikawa, Tokyo, "Movensys") jointly announced today that they have entered into a business partnership to strengthen collaboration in their respective AC servo and motion control businesses. As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric is proceeding to take an equity stake in Movensys.

In recent years, the use of industrial computers for motion control applications in AC servo businesses has grown rapidly, especially for semiconductor and electronic-component manufacturing equipment. The ongoing evolution of industrial-computer CPUs is leading to more advanced motion control capabilities, such as high-speed synchronous control of multiple motors, for which demand is expected to continue growing.

Mitsubishi Electric sells high-speed, high-precision AC-servo systems that are used primarily in Japan but also worldwide to improve productivity. Movensys sells motion control software for AC servomotors installed in personal computers sold mainly in Asia. The company's proprietary technologies enable stable, real-time control via high-speed synchronous communication without requiring dedicated hardware.

Through the new partnership, Mitsubishi Electric aims to expand its AC servo business targeting semiconductor manufacturing equipment and other applications by incorporating Movensys' technologies and product-proposal capabilities. Movensys expects to utilize Mitsubishi Electric's global sales network to expand its sales of motion control software which enables multiple-motor synchronous controls without requiring dedicated hardware. Together, the partners intend to maximize synergies by leveraging each other’s business resources and technological strengths, ultimately to advance the evolution of smart factories and contribute to increased productivity worldwide.

