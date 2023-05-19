KBRA Affirms Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA affirms the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB- and the short-term debt rating of K3 for Coral Gables, Florida-based Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA affirms the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB, the subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and the short-term deposit and debt rat- ings of K3 for its subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. ("the bank"). The Outlook for all long-term ratings is revised to Stable from Positive.

Key Credit Considerations

The change to a Stable Outlook reflects the 150 – 200 bps decline in capital over the last five quarters, driven by loan growth and stock buybacks, combined with a continuation of asset quality challenges above peer levels, specifically the more recent upward trend in NPAs and NCOs. KBRA expects the anticipated economic headwinds from higher interest rates to further challenge the credit performance of the loan portfolio, specifically in the indirect, high yield consumer book, office CRE, and equipment financing portfolios going forward. We view the loan loss reserve of 1.20% and LLR/NPLs of >400% to be adequate as of 1Q23, although additional provisioning could weigh on the company’s earnings profile. Additionally, growth experienced in 2022 within the earning asset base outstripped the core deposit base raising loans-to-core deposits to 118%, which places increased reliance on noncore funding and reducing levels will be challenging in the current deposit environment, pressuring NIM. AMTB’s liquidity profile with core deposit funding as a percentage of total funding of 71% as of 1Q23 is lower than many similarly positioned peers. Uninsured depos- its are manageable at 32% of total deposits with 142% coverage from primary and secondary liquidity sources to cover a reasonable level of potential deposit outflows as of 1Q23. Supporting the ratings is AMTB’s above peer noninterest income (as a percentage of total revenue) that includes over 75% from durable, fee income services that are derived from the wealth management ($2.1 billion in AUM/C at 1Q23) and brokerage services.

Rating Sensitivities

With the reversion to a Stable Outlook, a rating upgrade is not expected in the near term. Positive rating momentum would require continued progress with the company’s transformation plan that strengthens the funding profile, and boosts earnings and credit quality profile, to be more consistent with the next higher rated category while building on its capital profile. Additionally, a rating downgrade is unlikely in the near term, though deterioration in credit quality creating elevated credit costs negatively affecting earnings performance and capital rebuild over a longer time horizon could result in negative rating action.

