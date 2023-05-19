Arizona Virtual Academy Celebrates Class of 2023 at May 22 Commencement Ceremony

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The graduating classes of Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) and Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ), online public schools serving students throughout the state, will soon toss their caps in the air at commencement ceremonies on May 22.

Both schools will host in-person graduation events at the Glendale Civic Center at 5750 W. Glenn Dr. AZVA’s ceremony, which will honor 269 graduates, will take place at 11 a.m. ISAZ’s event will celebrate 234 graduates and is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Both events will be livestreamed on Facebook.

“These ceremonies are an opportunity to shine a light on our students and acknowledge their hard work and successes,” said Charles Woods, MEd, executive director of AZVA and ISAZ. “Our graduates have inspired us with their efforts in the classroom and in their communities. Some have overcome incredible odds to get here. Many have achieved exceptional academic feats. We are beyond proud of all of them, and while it’s hard to say goodbye, we can’t wait to see where they go from here.”

Added Erica Young-Jackson, MS, EdD, career readiness education administrator, “So many of these students have maximized the opportunities available at our schools, particularly in career readiness and technical education. Many of them are graduating with professional certifications in high-demand industries and a jump-start on their careers, while others have already made significant progress toward college degrees. They are all ready to make their mark on this world.”

Arizona Virtual Academy

Among the highlights of AZVA’s 2023 graduating class, 50 students will graduate with a cumulative grade point average above 3.5, recognized with the Cum Laude scale. In addition, 49.5% of seniors report acceptance to trade schools, colleges, and universities nationwide as well as several branches of the military. Many students are headed straight into the workforce or will continue at positions they have held throughout high school. Collectively, the class of 2023 reports $190,000 in college scholarships. They have already completed more than 86 concurrent college courses and earned 46 professional certifications through AZVA’s career and technical education (CTE) program.

AZVA’s 2023 valedictorian, Roman Celik, has a weighted GPA of 4.439. Salutatorian, Aidan Miyagishma, graduates with a weighted GPA of 4.11.

Insight Academy of Arizona

ISAZ’s 2023 class includes 234 students. The school offers unique support and flexibility for seventh- through 12th-graders who have confronted barriers in their education, ensuring these students earn their high school diploma and are well-prepared for future careers. Ten members of the class of 2023 are graduating with a 3.5 cumulative GPA or better, with 56% heading to trade schools, colleges, universities, and military service. ISAZ’s graduates report $55,000 in college scholarships, while many of them are prepared to join the workforce right out of high school; 95 students are graduating with professional CTE certifications.

ISAZ’s 2023 valedictorian, 11th-grade student, Ashley Alvarez Guzman, graduates with a weighted GPA of 4.05. Salutatorian, 11th-grader Shadia Manassra, has a weighted GPA of 4.03.

Woods will serve as the keynote speaker for both commencement ceremonies.

AZVA and ISAZ students benefit from a robust online curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. The schools meet the needs of diverse student populations through innovative uses of technology, effective teachers and instruction, and partnerships with families and community.

They are also the first and only online schools in Arizona offering state-approved career and technical education (CTE) programs. Students can elect to receive training and work toward professional certifications in a variety of high-demand pathways including business, health and human services, information technology, visual art and design, agriculture, hospitality and tourism and more.

AVZA opened in 1995 and serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade. ISAZ, which launched in 2012, is an online junior high and high school serving students in seventh through 12th grades.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISAZ, visit insightaz.k12.com