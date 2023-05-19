LEADING WELL-BEING BRAND, EXHALE™ CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION IN HOSPITALITY WITH ICONIC VIRGIN HOTELS NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exhale™ the leading health and wellness brand, announces a collaboration with Virgin Hotels New York City to help serve hotel guests and the community with access to its transformative mind-body therapies and programming. Exhale™ continues to expand its footprint, giving communities a new standard of well-being with the proven quality and service for over the last 23 years.

The long-standing brand will now offer boutique wellness services catering to the hotel's guests and neighborhood visitors. The updated programming will include recovery services: floating massage chairs, IV drips, sound and vibrational therapy, infrared therapy and the first European snow room to be unveiled in North America. In addition to their well-known fitness and spa services, guests will have an enhanced experience that embraces new technology and services.

"Together, Exhale™ and its hospitality partners provide impactful, total mind-body wellness experiences to improve inner and outer well-being through boutique fitness classes, results-driven spa therapies and recovery services while collaborating with the industry's best-in-class partners," said Kim Vaughn, chief commercial officer, Exhale™. "We are thrilled to expand Exhale™ with such an iconic brand like Virgin Hotels, which allows even more people to access our wellbeing-focused programs. Located in this beautiful hotel, Exhale™ is a destination spa experience designed to enhance everyday life and assist our communities with their daily well-being routines."

“We look forward to welcoming Exhale™ to Virgin Hotels New York City,” said James Bermingham, chief executive officer, Virgin Hotels. “It will serve as a valuable amenity for our guests and locals looking to relax and recharge from the bustle of Manhattan life.

Exhale's foray into the hospitality space will meet the needs of travelers as well as hotel developers. Exhale™ supports several luxury and lifestyle brands across the US and Bermuda. Exhale™ at Virgin Hotels New York City is scheduled to open December 2023.

"Exhale™ has been a stalwart brand in NYC for many years, and their move into being more closely aligned with the hospitality industry makes perfect sense as wellness services have been in demand as more people prioritize self-care," said Jeffrey Roseman of Newmark. "Any real estate owner looking to amenitize their property would benefit from a partnership with Exhale™ as they can take smaller spaces and create a best-in-class wellness destination for tenants and area residents."

The new Exhale™ space requires a minimal footprint of 4,000 square feet, and the brand has an in-house development, design and construction team that can quickly build out its requirements led by its founder Julia Sutton, architect and designer James Harb and construction management team led by Peter Bryant. of IDCC, LLC This added all in-house service offers owners peace of mind since the tenant has a successful history of setting up shop in raw open space.

Exhale™ was founded in 2002 in New York City with its first location. They are most known for being one of the first pioneers of Barre classes and high-quality spa services. The Virgin Hotel marks the brand's fourth NYC outpost in hospitality.

About Exhale

Exhale™ is a unique well-being brand that has addressed mind and body through spa and fitness for 23 years. Dedicated to total well-being, Exhale™ operates in luxury hotels across the U.S. and Caribbean, offering dozens of proprietary boutique fitness classes and award-winning, transformative spa therapies, including new recovery services with Therabody and IV drips. For more information, please visit www.exhalespa.com and follow @exhale_fitspalife.

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each hotel intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes seven hotels- Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and newly launched Virgin Hotels New York City. A second Scottish location in Glasgow is scheduled to debut in 2023, followed by Miami and Denver in 2025 as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London, and more

About Virgin Hotels New York City

Virgin Hotels New York City is the sixth Virgin Hotel in the United States and the seventh hotel in the brand portfolio. With 460 Guest Chambers, Suites, and Penthouses, the 39-story building is located at 1227 Broadway in the NoMad neighborhood, an area privy to some of New York’s most iconic architecture. The hotel, which offers incredible views of Manhattan and iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty, features a cultural hub for dining, drinking and entertainment along with an outdoor pool, beautiful meetings and events venues, and unique retailers. The hotel fuses the local landscape with Virgin Hotels brand ethos to create a vibrant, inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. For more information: virginhotels.com/nyc/. Follow on social media: @VirginHotelsNYC and @everdenenyc.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion for the year ending December 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.