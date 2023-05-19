AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Coface SA’s Main Operating Subsidiaries

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of Compagnie française d’assurance pour le commerce extérieur (la Compagnie) (France), Coface North America Insurance Company (CNAIC) (USA) and Coface Re SA (Coface Re) (Switzerland), which are subsidiaries of Coface SA (Coface), the non-operating holding company of the Coface group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Coface’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings of la Compagnie and CNAIC consider their strategic importance to the Coface group as key operating entities. Coface Re is strategically important to the group as its sole intragroup reinsurer.

Coface’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects the group’s risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level prospectively, supported by good internal capital generation. Offsetting factors include significant operating leverage, driven by the group’s factoring business, and a high dependence on reinsurance, although the risks associated with this dependence are moderated by the group’s well-diversified, high credit quality reinsurance panel.

The group achieved strong results in 2021 and 2022, reporting net income of EUR 224 million and EUR 283 million, respectively, driven by benign claim experience. Technical performance is supported by significant and consistent positive prior-year development, driven by the group’s conservative reserving methodology. AM Best believes the group’s prospective performance may be subject to volatility, driven by the uncertain global operating environment. However, the group is able to take prompt risk-mitigating actions on non-performing business when required.

Coface’s favourable business profile assessment is underpinned by its leading position in the global credit insurance market, which is characterised by high barriers to entry. The group has made consistent investment in its pricing tools and data management capabilities, allowing it to maintain its competitive advantage. Although the group is largely a mono-line insurer, its exposures are well-diversified by geography and industry. Fee-based services and factoring businesses in Poland and Germany also provide some diversification.

